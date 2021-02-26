Next Generation Stevia Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Cargill Incorporated, PureCircle,  GLG Life Tech Corporation

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe today are demanding for food products offering natural sweetness with reduced calorie content. Sweeteners are added to number of food products including, beverages, bakery, desserts, confectionary, sports nutrition and others thus resulting in their increasing consumption. Next generation stevia is produced from the fermentation process rather than extraction.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=848

Several genetic innovation studies have identified Reb D and Reb M glycosides as chemical compounds present in stevia leaf that are responsible of giving the plant its sweetness. Reb M also delivers superior flavor profile in comparison to other steviol glycosides present in stevia leaf, thus contributing toward the global next generation stevia market growth. These glycosides are the sweetest component of the plant and are used in several application areas. The global next generation stevia market is expected to witness significant increase in the near future owing to its better sweetness and aftertaste.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=848

Global Next Generation Stevia: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Cereal Based Products

Dairy Products

Beverages Carbonated Beverages Juices Others

Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals

Others

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/848/S

Global Next Generation Stevia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates