Food Processing Ingredients Market – Insights on Current Scope 2031 | Cargill, Inc., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The food processing industry across the globe is rapidly rising with changing demographics, increasing demand for branded and convenience food products, growing trend towards clean label products and other factors. Processed food products include, range of minimally processed food products to complex food preparations that combine a wide array of food processing ingredients. Increasing demand for processed food products along with increasing consumers spending on-the go food products is the prime factor creating market growth for food processing ingredients in the near future.

Food processing ingredients covers ingredient such as, emulsifiers, flavors, spices, enzymes, proteins, preservatives and others. Asia pacific is one of the fastest growing region with increasing demand for packaged food products with India being one of the largest exporter. Changing lifestyle, increasing working women’s and increasing consumption of ready to eat food products in urban areas is pushing the market for food processing products, ultimately the market for food processing ingredients.

Global Food Processing Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global food processing ingredients market has been segmented as –

  • Natural/Organic
  • Synthetic

On the basis of ingredient type, the global Food Processing Ingredients market has been segmented as–

  • Proteins
  • Minerals
  • Vitamins
  • Antioxidants
  • Enzymes
  • Coloring Agents
  • Sweeteners

On the basis of application, the global food processing ingredients market has been segmented as –

  • Cereal Products
  • Bakery and Confectionary
  • Dairy Products
  • Meat and Sea Food Products
  • Beverages
  • Others

Global Food Processing Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Cargill, Inc., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP), Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.

