Glucosamine Supplements Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Mylan N.V., Spring Valley, Schiff

Global Glucosamine Supplements Market Overview

Similar to various dietary supplements, glucosamine supplements are significantly gaining attention and have made their presence felt across the globe. According to the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Therapy, a National Health Interview Survey found that 17.7% of adults in the United States regularly took some dietary supplement. Of those, 19.9% took glucosamine supplements. It was the second most popular dietary supplement. Glucosamine supplements are made with helpful compound that allows the joints to stay flexible. There are two main types of glucosamine supplements: Hydrochloride and sulfate. Glucosamine supplements help to enhance the health of cartilage – the rubbery tissue that cushions bones at joints. It is widely used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, allergies and others.

With the rising cases of osteoarthritis among people, increasing consumption of glucosamine supplements will aid in the expansion of global glucose supplements market in the near future.

Global Glucosamine Supplements Market Dynamics

The primary factor driving the growth of glucosamine supplements market including increasing prevalence chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity, owing to improper diet, hectic lifestyle and high demand from dietary fibers from functional food & beverage products. The increasing adoption of glucosamine supplements in the pharmaceuticals industry to treat various cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, blood pressure is another major factor that is expected to support the growth of the global glucosamine supplements market over the forecast period. Alternative factors include the branding of dietary supplements by vital manufacturers to maintain their supremacy in particular regions will lead to the growth of the global glucosamine supplements market in the forecast period.

However, the high price of glucosamine supplements and the availability of other substitutes such as omega three fatty acids, collagens, and fish oils are significant factors restraining the growth of glucosamine supplements market. Side effects such as stomach upset, constipation, diarrhea and headaches also suppress the glucosamine supplements market.

Global Glucosamine Supplements Market Segmentation

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of format, product, application, dietary specialty and region.

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of format type as: Capsules Soft-gels Tablets Caplets Liquids Powders and others

Among all soft-gels and capsules format, type glucosamine supplement is widely used by consumers compared to other product segments in this market.

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of product type as: Glucosamine hydrochloride n-acetyl glucosamine Glucosamine sulfate

Glucosamine sulfate has accounted for significant revenue share compared to other product segments in global glucosamine supplements market, owing to high demand from pharmaceuticals to treat arthritis.

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Nutritional supplements Food and beverages Dairy products

Nutritional glucosamine supplements account for a dominant share in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for dietary supplements for maintenance of joint and bone health.

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of dietary specialty as: Natural Gluten-free Organic and others

Glucosamine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of region as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ MEA

Global Glucosamine Supplements Market Regional Overview

North America is expected to dominate the global glucosamine supplements market, owing to high demand from the pharmaceuticals industry. The market in North America is followed by Europe, APEJ, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. APEJ market will grow at a significant rate due to emerging economies such as China and India. North America is experiencing rapid growth in the production capacity of glucosamine supplements as demand for the product is high in the region. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness regarding the diseases and health-related problem steered the growth of the North America glucosamine supplements market. Concerning revenue, Europe is expected to be one of the leading contributors to the global glucosamine supplements market.

Global Glucosamine Supplements Market Key Players

Key players in global glucosamine supplements market are: Mylan N.V. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Spring Valley Schiff Natrol Naturalife Health Products Inc. Blackmores Ltd. GTC Union Group Ltd. Foodchem International Corporation Health World Ltd Glanbia plc NOW Health Group Inc. Performance Supplements Naturetition Supplements PureControl Supplements

