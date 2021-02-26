DHEA Supplement Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Natrol LLC, Bulk Supplements, Jarrow Formulas, Life Extensions

DHEA Supplement Market Introduction

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a naturally occurring hormone. It belongs to the steroid class of hormones made by the adrenal glands in both men and women and testicles in men. Other names for DHEA is “androstenolone, 3β-hydroxyandrost-5-en-17-one, DHEA-S, GL-701, Prasterone & 5-androsten-3β-ol-17-one”. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is considered as a prohormone, as it gets converted to other hormones in the body, mainly testosterone and estrogen. The body’s natural level of DHEA peaks around the twenties and drops with progressing age, which can be adjusted by taking proper DHEA supplements. DHEA supplements are a powerful hormonal substance that interacts with other body systems. DHEA is always taken under a doctor’s supervision and is always taken in the proportion as prescribed by the doctor.

DHEA supplements have been speculated to have a wide range of effects. Some of the benefits of DHEA supplements are anti-aging, it increases the thickness of skin, hydration, the overall health and appearance of the skin, increases the bone mineral density, benefits women during menopause, reduces vaginal dryness, contains anti-inflammatory properties, reduce fat mass and increases muscle mass. Apart from these benefits the DHEA supplements are taken to boost immunity.

Side effects of DHEA supplements are hair loss, acne, blood pressure, headaches, stomach cramps and insomnia. It also affects women, it causes facial hair growth and menstrual irregularities in women as side effects. People with diabetes, high cholesterol and liver problems are advised not to consume the DHEA supplements.

DHEA supplements provide essential nutrients to the body. In some of areas, these are considered under food category and in others it falls under drugs and other consumable products. Rising demand for products with high proteins and nutrition reflects positively on the global DHEA supplement market. In developed countries, consumers are being more alert about their appearance and physique. Desires of having an attractive body are prompting many people to choose for the DHEA supplements. To maintain active and attractive lifestyle and increasing consumer awareness is driving the popularity of DHEA supplement market. Also the increased consumer consciousness towards natural products is increasing the demand for the natural DHEA supplements and the market is expected to experience a positive growth in the near future.

Apart from these benefits, DHEA supplements are mainly used for curing depression. As depressions are linked with low blood pressure levels, DHEA supplements helps to relieve the symptoms of depression. DHEA supplements have a direct impact on the body, so the safety of ingredients and DHEA supplement products must be ensured before consumption. Government regulators such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have prohibited unsafe and harmful chemical supplements from reaching the target market and endangering consumer health. Such rules and regulations by government may impact the DHEA supplement market growth.

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of form as: Natural DHEA supplements Synthetic DHEA supplements

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of consumers as: Men Women

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of medical uses as: Depression Bone Density Weight loss Aging HIV Muscle strength Others

The regional demand for the DHEA supplements varies across the world. North America is expected to lead the global DHEA supplements market. The DHEA supplements market in this region is expected to exhibit an above average growth as factors, such as rise in disposable incomes and rapid adoption of attractive lifestyle is driving the demand for the market. In Latin America and Europe, the DHEA supplement market is also expected to rise in the near future. In the emerging countries such as China and India, consumers are being more conscious about their well-being and lifestyle, the DHEA supplement market is expected to experience growth.

Some of the key players functioning in the DHEA supplement market are: Natrol LLC Bulk Supplements Country Life LLC Jarrow Formulas Life Extensions Pure Encapsulation Sundown Naturals Zhou Nutrition Havasu Nutrition aSquared Nutrtion

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

