Yam Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Hearthy Foods, Nature’s Way Products, Inc., Herb Pharm, Bruce’s Yams

In the past few years, the landscape of the food industry has changed drastically. Health and wellness have become increasingly important to the consumers. This is driving the food companies in the market to collaborate with various agriculture companies and develop various new edible products that can benefit the consumers. Foods such as yam, strawberries, and others have gained popularity in every food categories including flour, fruit cake and others. Yam products help in the prevention of diseases such as cancer, infections, immunity and others. The yam products also provide high monetary values since this commodity is expensive when compared to other starchy staples such as maize. . Such factors are driving the growth of yam products in the market. There is a wide variety of products that can be made from yam which includes yam flour, yam sticks, yam cream, yam chips, dietary supplements and others. This diversity of products is available with nutritional benefits are further driving the growth of yam products market.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1993

Vendors such as Trelawny in the yam products market are focusing on developing innovative food products of yam by mixing them with other products such as curd, cake and others in order to deliver products that can provide nutritional benefits. Vendors are also focusing on determining techniques or methods that can increase the shelf life of yam products by creating various by-products such as fruit cake, ice cream and others. Increasing the number of exports and imports of yam to develop new yam products is one of the key trends in the yam products market.

Yam Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Yam products are a great source of Vitamin B6, which helps in building blood vessel walls. They are also a source of carbohydrates that provide energy and endurance to the human body. Such factors are driving the consumption of yam products in the market. The yam products help in digestion and improve cognitive ability while delaying aging signs. Such health benefits are further propelling the growth of yam products market.

The yam products have a very small shelf life since the yam only lasts for 5-7 days after reaping it from the farm. Such factors are hampering the adoption of yam products in the market. The yam products are available only in some variations and thus, have a very limited market. Thus, low marketability due to inflexible consumption options is further restraining the adoption of yam products in the market.

Yam Products Market: Segmentation

The yam products market can be categorized on the basis of the types as yam andtypes of yam products. Amongst all types of yam, the yam products are derived from white yam, which is widely used since they are widely grown and highly preferred. The adoption of yam products derived from yellow yam is expected to increase since they have longer vegetation period and smaller dormancy when compared to white yam. On the basis of types of yam products, the yam flour and yam chips are mostly consumer yam products in the market.

Segmentation of the yam products market based on types of yam: White Yam Yellow Yam Water Yam Bitter Yam Others

Segmentation of the yam products market based on types of yam products: Yam Flour Yam chips Yam Capsules Yam Powder Yam Cream Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1993

Yam Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Yam Products Market are Hearthy Foods, Nature’s Way Products, Inc., Herb Pharm, Bruce’s Yams, Naturmed, Swanson Health Products, Piping Rock, JEB FOODS, Nature’s Answer and Solaray.

Regional Overview

The yam products market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for yam products as a majority of the yam products vendors such as Hearthy Foods, Nature’s Way Products, Inc., and Herb Pharm are based in the region. The increasing spending of European countries such as U.K., Germany on importing a wide variety of yam are for manufacturing yam products in the region. The growing popularity of yam products in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, are characterized by the high production of yam in the regions. Rising disposable income and growing retail and distribution network among people in the countries mentioned above are likely to increase the scope of penetration of yam products in these regions in the near future.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Yam Products Market segments Global Yam Products Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017 Global Yam Products Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028 Supply & Demand Value Chain for Yam Products Market Global Yam Products Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved in Yam Products Market Yam Products Technology Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions Global Yam Products Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Yam Products Market includes North America Yam Products Market U.S. Canada Latin America Yam Products Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Western Europe Yam Products Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Yam Products Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe SEA and Other APAC Yam Products Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Yam Products Market China Yam Products Market The Middle East and Africa Yam Products Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1993/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: