Inflammation Supplements Market 2028 – 2028 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Anabolic Laboratories, Lactonova, Cardax inc., Health nutrition inc.

Outpacing growth of health concerns due to unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle among the Boomers and early edge of Gen-X population begins to experience inflammatory and soreness symptoms. Demand for inflammation supplements is expected to increase in forecast period. Inflammation has been concerned as prominent to serious conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Inflammation supplements works as an anti-inflammatory diet and helps in reducing the inflammation level in the body. As per a study in 2012 by food & nutrition database, 20% of the population was concerned about their inflammation while 50% were not bothered. Such carelessness represents major opportunities for inflammation supplements market. Vitamins, minerals, fish oils and anti-oxidants are the most common and highly used inflammation supplements.

Problems such as allergy, asthma, coeliac diseases etc. due to rising inflammation in the body can be cured or taken control with prescribed usage of inflammation supplements. Alpha-lipoic acid, curcumin, fish oil and resveratrol are common inflammation supplements. Increased interest in healthy living and ageing population are the key drivers for the inflammation supplements market. Majority of people who buy inflammation supplements are over 55 years of age. Memory enhancement, anti-allergy, and joint strengthening are one of the sole reasons for which inflammation supplements are purchased in high expectation that old age can be pain free and pleasing. Nearly, every third person in UK takes an inflammation supplement and about 15% take a high dosage.

As per CEO of a prominent player in inflammation supplements market:

“Inflammation supplements are linked with the ageing population, it is linked with the consumers who are more aware of nutritional dimensions in their lives and the passion for quality of life”.

Global Inflammation Supplements Market Scenario

Inflammation supplements market show a robust growth in Europe and North America. Both the regions are expected to observe a decent CAGR growth during the forecast period. High demand is expected in Europe due to the lifestyle habits and their diet. As the diet has low nature anti-inflammatory supplements, it creates a good opportunity for the inflammation supplement market. In recent years, regions like APEJ and MEA have shown an increase in the demand for inflammation supplements market as compared to the historical years. Healthy living and painless old age are leading to more penetration of inflammation supplements in Europe. Latin America will show a moderate growth during the forecast period due to low cost of living. Latin America is expected to show more health concerns as compare to the other regions, which is expected to have an impact on the inflammation supplement market.

Use of natural anti-inflammatory supplements in diets and food is increasing and is preferred among health industry. Such factors can affect the inflammation supplement market.

Global Inflammation Supplement Market Dynamics

Growing awareness towards a healthy and painless lifestyle among boomers is one the key factors driving the inflammation supplement market. Easy consumption and availability of inflammation supplement as compared to the natural anti-inflammatory supplements will attract more consumers to the inflammation supplement market. Growing old age population leading to back pains and body soreness is driving the market for inflammation supplements.

Global Inflammation Supplement Market Segmentation

Inflammation supplements market can be segmented in product type, mode of administration, sales channel and by regions. By product type, inflammation supplement market can be segmented into vitamins, minerals, fish oils and anti-oxidants. By mode of administration, inflammation supplement market can be classified as injectable and oral. By sales channel, inflammation supplement market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug store, online pharmacies and convenience stores. On the basis of regions, bed wedge market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Inflammation Supplement Market: Key players

Majority of the leading players are positioned in North America and Europe. However, by looking at the demand for inflammation supplement market, many prominent players are targeting emerging economies by acquiring or merging with the local manufacturers or distributors. Key players in the market are Anabolic Laboratories, Lactonova, Cardax inc., Health nutrition inc., Watson inc, barrington nutritions and other companies.

