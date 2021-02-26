Induction Sealing Machine Market– Insights on Current Scope 2018 to 2028

The induction sealing machines are used for cap sealing and threading of caps—both plastic as well as aluminum—of packaged products offered in the plastic bottles and containers. The machines use the electromagnetic induction principle to generate high temperature in order to soften the sheets and seal the caps of the bottles.

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of use, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

  • Jars & Containers
  • Glass Bottles
  • Plastic Cups
  • Others

On the basis of cap size, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

  • 10 – 53 mm
  • 28 – 70 mm
  • 10 – 70 mm
  • 63 – 120 mm

On the basis of type, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

  • Automatic
  • Manual

On the basis of application, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

  • Food
  • Beverages
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Lubricant
  • Chemical
  • Others

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global induction sealing machine market is segmented into nine key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, India, China, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In developing countries, such as India and China, and regions such as EE and SEA & Pacific, the retail sector and processed food market are growing making them attractive marketplace for Induction Sealing Machine manufacturers. The other regions such as North America and Western Europe will continue to grow at a moderate pace largely driven by rising focus over recycling of packaged products.

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global Induction sealing machine market include:

  • Enercon Industries Corporation
  • R-Technologies
  • The Cary Company
  • Parle Global
  • Daiichi Jitsugyo
  • Frain Industries
  • Integrity Machine Services
  • Royal Pack Industries
  • Lepel Corporation
  • Likai Technology Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends and Issues and Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • China
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

