Synthetic Quartz Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Quartz are the second most abundant mineral available in the earth’s crust and mainly composed of materials like oxygen and silicon and having chemical formula Sio2. Quartz are categories in the natural as well as in synthetic form. Synthetic quartz are manufactured in the autoclave reactor by the hydrothermal process.

The key raw materials for the manufacturing of the synthetic quartz are, dolomite, soda ash and silica sand. In order to show its attractiveness, synthetic quartz are coated with the metal vapours. Currently, synthetic quartz is used for the industrial application all over the globe.

Market Segmentation: Synthetic Quartz Market

Synthetic quartz market is segmented on the basis of product type and application

On the basis of product type, the synthetic quartz market is segmented as

Crystal

Glass

On the basis of application, the synthetic quartz market is segmented as

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook: Synthetic Quartz Market

On the basis of region, GDP growth forecast of the Asia Pacific is expected to be significant in the near term owning to serval policies adopted by government in the manufacturing and services sector, it has been observed that global economic growth is likely to impact the synthetic quartz market over the forecast period.

Key developments in the North America and Western Europe industries are anticipated to have a high impact on the synthetic quartz market. Capital expenditure growth of the ASEAN countries plays a vital role and has a major impact on the synthetic quartz market; consequently, maintenance expenditure in the end use is anticipated to affect the synthetic quartz market.

Some of the key players of the synthetic quartz market are:

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO

TXC Corporation

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Seiko Epson

Asahi Glass

Coorstek

Daishinku Corporation (Kds)

Donghai County Jinglei Quartz Products Co. Ltd.

Heraeus Holding

HTL Industries Sdn Bhd

Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co.

Impex Hightech

Tydex

Universal Quartz

Wuxi Labcells Technology Co., Ltd.

Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall

Welltech Minerals

Quartz Stone (I) Pvt Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the synthetic quartz market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic,

Eastern Europe(CIS and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The synthetic quartz report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

