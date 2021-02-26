Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Automotive fuel transfer assemblies are used for improving the fuel system availability and safety during the transmission of fuel to the combustion unit of an automotive engine. A fuel pump transfer assembly is mounted in a fuel tank for sending fuel to a fuel injector, which includes a driving means for supplying a driving force for sending or returning fuel. With increasing temperatures and increasing electronic controls, the need for efficient coolants is also increasing.

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market: Segmentation

The global automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

Brake Line

Fuel Line

Oil Line

Twin Turbo

Emission Control Line

Valve Actuation Line

Air Compressor Line

Coolant EGR, Turbo, Doser, Injector

Coolant Engine, Air Compressor

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market: Key Participants

Key market participants of the global automotive fuel transfer assemblies markets are the following:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akron Polymer Products

Hutchinson

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

Kongsberg Automotive

Jalex automotive Pvt. Ltd.

The report on the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The automotive fuel transfer assemblies market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The automotive fuel transfer assemblies market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

