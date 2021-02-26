Car Camera Cleaning Systems Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 to 2028

Car camera cleaning system is an auto-cleaning system, which cleans the dust and clears the vision for the driver. Automakers and component manufacturer are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and innovative products with advanced technology. This has changed the preference of consumers towards advanced products that are more reliable and increases efficiency of vehicle. One such advancement in technology is car camera cleaning system.

The system consists of different components such as reservoir tank, pumps, hoses and connectors and camera nozzle and uses a water jet to remove dirt on the camera lens. Car camera cleaning system is used in different applications such as parking cameras, cameras in mirrors, night vision cameras, front/rear cameras and interjection cameras. Among these, camera cleaning systems are mostly installed in rear camera to avoid accidents and increases safety.

Car Camera Cleaning Systems Market: Segmentation

The global car camera cleaning systems market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars Mid-sized Premium Luxury

Commercial Vehicles LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)



On the basis of application, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:

Night vision Camera

Front/Rear Camera

Parking Camera

Interjection Camera

Cameras in Mirror

On the basis of sales channel, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Several market participants identified across the value chain of the global car camera cleaning systems market include:

Continental AG
Ficosa Internacional SA
Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.
dlhBOWLES
Waymo

Several market participants identified across the value chain of the global car camera cleaning systems market include:

