Timber Floor Joist Market 2028 – 2028 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Metsä Board Oyj; Carter Holt Harvey Limited

Global Timber Floor Joist Market – An Overview

In recent years there have been an increase in the usage of timber floor joist due to widespread construction and infrastructural development happening across the globe. Timber floor joist are straight supporting structures that keep running between walls, foundations, or beams to help the floor. Floor joists might be made of timber, steel, or cement. A timber floor joist is an arrangement of help that keeps floors level and tough. The timber floor joist makes an interconnecting system, giving the flooring a level of quality that would be difficult to achieve otherwise. Timber floor joist network additionally fascinates vibrations and decreases squeaking. Timber floor joist offers easy access for fitting mechanical and pipes runs, which provides advantage while raising the today’s complex infrastructures. In addition, the pre-fabricated nature of timber floor joist helps in the completion of construction process within few days as compared to other construction materials such as brick, cement, and steel. Cost effective with long life span and environmental friendly nature of timber floor joist is expected to create significant growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Global Timber Floor Joist Market – Dynamics

In recent years there have been an upsurge in the construction and building industry across the globe which has positively impacted the market for timber floor joist. In addition, due to beneficial structural properties of timber floor joist, it can be utilized in the building of wooden houses, and spacious pre-fabricated structures. Timber floor joist basically improves and quickens construction methods at the building site. The physical toughness of timber floor joist ensures better bearing ability at smaller cross sections which in its turns significantly decreases the total size of timber floor joist required for construction. Furthermore, timber floor joist provides long term stability as compared to traditional beams or walls made from concrete or steel. Moreover, the market is hampered due to heavy weight of timber floor joist as compared to web floor joist made up of plastic and metal.

Global Timber Floor Joist Market – Segmentation

The global timber floor joist market is segmented by product type, application, and end use. The pricing for timber floor joist has being done based on product type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of product type, the global timber floor joist market is segmented into: Single Joist Double Joist Frame Triple Joist

On the basis of application, the global timber floor joist market is segmented into: Concrete formwork House beams Purlins Walls & foundations Truss chords Scaffold boards Others

On the basis of end use, the global timber floor joist market is segmented into: Commercial Construction Residential Construction

Timber floor joist are mainly used for house beams and walls & foundations in construction applications.

Global Timber Floor Joist Market – Regional Overview

The timber floor joist market in Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global timber floor joist market during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China have witnessed the highest growth due to extensive usage of timber floor joist in building and construction industry. In Europe, countries like Germany, the UK and France are estimated to have a stagnant growth for timber floor joist market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to have an above average growth for timber floor joist market during the forecast period. Latin America timber floor joist is expected to witness slugging growth during the forecast period.

Global Timber Floor Joist Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the timber floor joist market are Australian Engineered Solutions Pty Ltd, Metsä Board Oyj; Carter Holt Harvey Limited.; Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.; Anglian Timber Limited; Elliott Brothers Ltd.; Ochil Timber Products Ltd; Dindas Australia Pty Ltd; James Jones & Sons Ltd; Pine Timber Products Pty Ltd; Hyne & Son Pty Ltd; and Nelson Pine Industries Limited.

