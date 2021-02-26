Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market 2028 – 2028 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Wood Products Australia Ltd, Metsä Board Oyj; Modern Lumber Technology Ltd.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – An Overview

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is a structural product manufactured from joining two or more thin veneer sheets glued with adhesive. It is mainly used for structural framing of commercial and residential constructions. Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is one of the most extensively used wood product. It is economical, adaptable, re-usable and useful. It is utilized as a substitute for plain wood because of its protection from breaking, shrinkage, splitting, and twisting. In addition, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) provides better strength as compared to plain wood. Based on applications, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is named Cross banded Laminated Veneer Lumber and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL). Furthermore, it can be also used for furniture, vehicle interiors and wooded panels to give a fascinating appearance. Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) provides better fire resistance as compared to other wooded blocks used as beams for construction. This is accomplished through multiple layers of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) with less porosity of material. All these factors have resulted in the growth of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Dynamics

In recent years, there has been an increase in construction and building industry across the globe which has positively impacted the market for laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In addition, owing to its beneficial structural properties, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is utilized in the building of customized wooden houses, and spacious prefabricated structures. The physical strength of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) ensures better bearing capacity at smaller cross sections which in its turn considerably reduces the total volume of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) required for construction. Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) essentially enhances and quickens construction techniques, making it feasible to avoid welding and to utilize lighter lifting equipment at the building site. Furthermore, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) based structures do not require solid foundations and can be easily installed, i.e. they can be proceeded onward from the ground and lifted onto upper stories without additional machineries. Subsequently, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) based structures require considerably less time and money for installing.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Segmentation

The global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented by product type, application, and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into: Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)

On the basis of application, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into: Concrete formwork House beams Purlins Truss chords Scaffold boards Others

On the basis of end use, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into: Commercial Construction Residential Construction

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) are mainly used for house beams and scaffold boards in construction applications.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Regional Overview

The market for laminated veneer lumber (LVL) in Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and India have witnessed the highest growth due to extensive usage of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) in construction industry. In Europe, countries like Germany and the UK are anticipated to have a significant growth of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have a substantial increase in the laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market for GCC countries and South Africa during the forecast period. Latin America laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is expected to witness slugging growth during the forecast period.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market are Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd, Metsä Board Oyj; Modern Lumber Technology Ltd.; Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.; Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Clarke Veneers & Plywood, Murphy Company, and Brisco Manufacturing Ltd. (BML).

