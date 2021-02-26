Dissolving Pulp Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Sappi Limited, Rayonier Advanced Materials, LENZING AG

Dissolving Pulp Market: An Overview

The global demand for natural products is increasing with every passing day. That apart, the plentiful availability of cellulose natural polymer on earth has made the work of pulp and paper industry manufacturers quite easy. Dissolving pulp, also known as cellulose, is being produced in huge quantities due to its wide applicability in textile, cigarette, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Various characteristics of dissolving pulp, such as high cellulose percentage, alkali solubility, the high degree of polymerization and low hemicellulose content, make it quite suitable for a wide range of applications. High cellulose content dissolving pulp is used in textiles and industrial products, including rayon staples, acetates, tire cords and other products. Dissolving pulp can be cast into a film, regenerate into a sponge or spun into textile fiber. The derivation of dissolving pulp without dissolution can also produce an array of products. High purity gives dissolving pulp its trademark whiteness, which makes it suitable for paper products, including vulcanized fiber and filter paper. On acid hydrolysis, dissolving pulp mechanically disintegrates into fine precipitate, which can be used as a filler for various polymers. Overall, the global dissolving pulp market is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Dynamics

The globally growing demand for sustainably renewable natural products is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of dissolving pulp market during the forecast period. Easy availability and high sustainability offered by dissolving pulp are expected to further push the growth of the global dissolving pulp market. Extensive use of dissolving pulp in the textile industry is also projected to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market during the forecast period. Dissolving pulp is considered as a potential substitute for cotton, which is likely to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market. The growing cigarette industry and growing use of dissolving pulp as a filter in cigarettes will prove to be a key factor driving the growth of global dissolving pulp market. Increasing use of dissolving pulp in cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals and other industries will also contribute to the growth of global dissolving pulp market in the near future. However, the shift of paper-grade pulp producers towards the production of dissolving pulp might lead to the threat of overcapacity of dissolving pulp. Thus it can affect the pricing and expected to hamper the growth of the global dissolving pulp market.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1614

Dissolving Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

The global dissolving pulp market is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan as this region is the largest producer and consumer of dissolving pulp. The demand in the APEJ region will mainly come from textile and cigarette industries. China and India are the biggest dissolving pulp producers and consumers in the APEJ region. North America is the next largest producer and supplier of dissolving pulp owing to growing demand from textile and other industries. The North America region is closely followed by Western Europe in terms of value and volume. The Middle East and Africa region is also a significant shareholder in the dissolving pulp market and is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. South Africa is the largest producer of dissolving pulp in this region as the world’s largest dissolving pulp mill is located in South Africa.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into: Acetylation Etherification Nitration Xanthation Others

On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into: Wood Pulp Softwood Pulp Hardwood Pulp Cotton linters Bamboo

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1614

On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into: Textiles Cigarette Filters Food additives Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Paint Others

Dissolving Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global dissolving pulp market are: Sappi Limited Rayonier Advanced Materials LENZING AG NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. Bracell Limited Neucel Specialty Cellulose Aditya Birla Group SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Jilin Shixian Paper Industry Co., Ltd. Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd. Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1614/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: