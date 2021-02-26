Writing Paper Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | International Paper, Oji Paper Company, KCWW

Writing Paper Market Introduction

In 2014, the global production of paper and cardboard was approximately 407 Mn metric tons. Major share in the production of paper was accounted by packaging paper, graph paper and writing paper. The writing papers are used in the production of end use products such books, magazines, photocopying and others. Writing paper are also used in many official works. Writing papers are customizable as per requirement and are available in various types, sizes and quality. Moreover the writing papers are a renewable resource, and the recovery is essential within the paper industry. Writing paper, among many other materials, has one of the highest recycling rates. In 2013-14 around 233 Mn metric tons of recovered paper was collected globally.

Technological advancements and the growth of electronic media has influenced the writing paper market, by both ways of competition and in generating new uses and increased demand. Though the advancements in technologies and innovation of new technologies have resulted in a relative decrease in the newsprints but an increase in the other paper industries such as packaging and writing papers. This thing occurs in the fluctuations in the writing paper market. Writing paper market will also be driven by a rise in business activities and the increase in transactional and business communications documents.

Writing Paper Market Dynamics

Writing papers are renewable and this property is the primary reason for the growth in the writing paper market. The writing papers are eco-friendly and can be reused. In the developing market, the writing paper market will be driven by urban population growth, the rise in disposable income with an increase in new technologies. Also, the increasing consumer preferences towards environment-friendly products drives the demand for the writing paper market in the world.

The global writing paper market attracts a high demand for the use of packaging products. The requirement of these paper products has influenced the paper market industries. The environmental regulations of paper and pulp sector may act as a significant restraint for the writing paper market. However, the new technologies and innovations in the paper industries are projected to witness a growth in the writing paper market. Manufacturers are focusing on new technologies which impacts the quality of the writing paper market. Furthermore, as the digital technology increases, there will be growth in writing work on the screen, which may affect the growth of the writing paper market.

Writing Paper Market Segmentation

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of end-use areas as: Offices Homes Schools College Others

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of end-use application as: Magazines Books Stationaries Newsprints Photocopying and printing purposes Others

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of quality of writing paper as: Wood containing, light-weight paper (LWC) Super-calendered or calendered paper (SC) Archival paper

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of region as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ MEA

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of many other segments such as size, quality, purpose, price and many others.

Writing Paper Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for writing paper varies across the world. North America is a significant region for paper production, especially in the U.S. The U.S. is also a substantial exporter of paper. North America, however, has the world’s highest per capita consumption of paper globally. The US is one of the largest paper producing countries in the world. Asia-Pacific region has doubled the production of packaging and writing paper since the last decade. China is the world’s major paper and paperboard consumer in the world, using more than 103 Mn metric tons of paper annually. Japan is also a critical region for the production of the paper. Singapore and Hong-Kong are the major importers of the packaging and writing paper as well as re-exporters of packaging and writing paper. Germany is the critical region for the importing and exporting of writing paper.

Writing Paper Market Key Players

Prominent players operating in the writing paper market are: International Paper Oji Paper Company KCWW Nippon Paper Group, Inc. APP (Asia Pulp and Paper) SCA (Svenska Cellulosa AB) STORA ENSO UPM (UPM-Kymmene)

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

