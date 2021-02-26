Cross Laminated Timber Market 2028 – 2028 | Evolving Opportunities With – Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Ed. Züblin AG

Cross Laminated Timber Market: An Overview

The cross laminated timber is a wood panel (similar to plywood) product produced from bonding layer of lumber together. The one layer of boards is perpendicularly attached to another by glue and builds the strong laminated sheet. The cross laminated timber is cost-effective for commercial building projects, due to the availability in all dimensions and high load-bearing capabilities. As compared to the plywood, cross laminated timber is rich in properties such as strength, versatility, and sustainability. Even though the cost of the cross laminated timber market is more as compared to plywood, reasons such as minimum construction time, better quality, and cleaning can be taken into considerations when making a choice. The cross laminated timber is helpful in easy and quick construction of wooden houses with minimal human resources. Owing to the aesthetic appeal and decorative designs, the cross laminated timber is the most favorable choice in the building and construction industry. Due to its stability and rigidity properties, cross laminated timber boards make an active lateral load resisting system. Due to the thickness of cross laminated timber, it provides resistance from fire and degradation.

Cross Laminated Timber Market: Dynamics

The cross laminated timber market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The constructors and builders are moving towards cross laminated timber market due to the design and comfortable construction. The time consumption and secured construction are possible due to the cross laminated timber. The manufacturers in the timber industries are showing interest in the making of cross laminated timber market. The spending power of people on the design and decoration of the houses and offices are helping to boost the cross laminated timber market. The cross laminated timber market is expected to grow with the growth of the building and construction industry. The manufacturers are engaging in the research and development in cross laminated timber production to reduce the cost and improve the strength. Cross laminated timber is suitable for construction purposes in the earthquake-prone areas due to its survival property in the earthquake.

Global Cross Laminated Timber Market: Segmentation

Globally, the cross laminated timber market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of the product, the global cross laminated timber market is segmented as: Adhesive Glued Mechanically Joined

On the basis of application, the global cross laminated timber market is segmented as: Walls Floors Furniture Ceilings Roofs Bridges Pavilions Others

Cross Laminated Timber Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is the largest consumer of cross laminated timber market. In the European cross laminated timber market, Germany and Austria are anticipated to witness the rise in market share. Germany is the leading consumer of cross laminated timber, due to its use in the building and construction sector. North America is the second largest market for cross laminated timber market. The U.S. is using cross laminated timber for the decoration and fast paced construction. The presence of significant number of manufacturers in cross laminated timber is the beneficial factor for Europe. The European market is growing due to the economic and easy availability of cross laminated timber market. The APAC is showing more interest in the cross laminated timber, due to its cost-effectiveness. The quality to withstand in an earthquake condition can be expected to become the driver for the growth of cross laminated timber market in earthquake-prone regions. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth in the cross laminated timber market. The reason behind the slow growth in these regions is- less knowledge and unavailability of cross laminated timber.

Global Cross Laminated Timber Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Cross Laminated Timber Market are: Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Ed. Züblin AG Binderholz Bausysteme GmbH Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG KLH Massivholz GmbH Sterling Lumber Company Nordic Structures W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co

