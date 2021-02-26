Phenol Derivatives Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue) Global Review 2018 to 2028

For decades, chemicals have been attracting the interest of various end use industries, globally, and phenol is a widely used chemical, an organic compound. Phenol has in fact become an asset for industrial application in many end use industries. Synthetically obtained from phenol, phenol derivatives are a significant class of aromatic compounds, with huge applications across different industries.

Key Drivers and Challenges in Phenol Derivatives Market

  • The phenol derivatives market is composed of a wide range of highly-used compounds, including salicylic, nitro, bisphenol A, alkyl,
    bakelite, and hydroxyl. With huge applications in compact discs, coatings paints, detergents, antiseptics, electrical appliances, lotions, cream, bactericides, pesticides, and pacemaker, etc., the phenol derivatives are likely to witness huge demand form end-user industries, including pharmaceutical, electronics, healthcare devices, and personal care.
  • The degradation of phenol derivatives is not only a daunting task for manufacturers as compared to other derivatives, but is also hazardous for human beings. Being highly toxic in nature, phenol derivatives usage is prohibited in many parts of the world, which is likely to hinder the growth of phenol derivatives market.
  • Excessive use of phenol derivatives can cause breathing issues, may lead to fever, nausea, headache, vomiting, sever pain, swelling, irritation and redness around the mouth. With the growing number of people gaining awareness about ill effects of phenol derivatives, the compound is expected to be ditched, further hindering the growth of phenol derivatives market.

  • Competitive Landscape: Phenol Derivatives Market There are wide range of large, medium and small companies operating in the phenol derivatives market. Some of the leading stakeholders in phenol derivatives market are:
    • LG Chemical Ltd.
    • INEOS
    • Midas Pharma
    • The Dow Chemical Company
    • Royal Dutch Shell
    • Mitsui Chemicals
    • Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

    Segmentation: Phenol Derivatives Market 

    The phenol derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of derivative and application.

    Based on application, the phenol derivative market can be classified as:

    • Electronics
    • Chemical Intermediate
    • Coatings
    • Automotive
    • Other Industrial

    By derivative, the phenol derivatives market can be segmented as:

    • Bisphenol
      • Epoxy Resin
      • Polycarbonate
    • Alkyl Phenol
    • Phenolic Resin
    • Caprolactum
    • Others

