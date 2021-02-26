Polyglycerates Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

Posted on 2021-02-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Polyglycerates are ethoxylated polymers of glyceryl esters, used as binding or emulsifying agents. Polyethylene glycerol monooleate, polyethylene glycerol dioleate, etc. are some of the types of polyglycerates that are mainly used. Polyglycerates find major application in the food and beverage industry as an emulsifying agent. Polyglycerate 60 is also known as ethoxylated mono and diglycerides. Polyglycerates are commercially produced by the hydrolysis reaction between glycerides and ethylene oxide, which are obtained from plant oils and animal fats.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1254

Polyglycerates Market: Segmentation

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of end users as:

  • Food and Beverage
    • Coffee whitner
    • Biscuits
    • Ice-creams
    • Baked products
  • Personal care
    • Cosmetics
    • Hair & skin care
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Ointments & cream
  • Others (Fuels and Lubricant)

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its applications as:

  • Emulsifier
  • Binder
  • Surfactant
  • Thickener
  • Preservative
  • Solidifier

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its available form as:

  • Solid
    • Powder
    • Flakes
    • Prills
  • Liquid

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of product types as:

  • Polyethylene glycerol mono oleate
  • Polyethylene glycerol di-oleate
  • Polyethylene glycerol mono stearate
  • Polyethylene glycerol di stearate

Polyglycerates Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries is growing in countries such as China and India due to the increasing population and cheap labor, owing to which these countries are expected to be the prominent markets for polyglycerates. SEA and Rest of APAC along with Latin America and Africa are expected to show moderate growth in the food and beverage industry, owing to which these regions are expected to be steady growing markets for polyglycerates.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1254

The MEA is expected to have lucrative growth in the market, owing to growing cosmetics and personal care industry.

Polyglycerates Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the polyglycerates market are:

  • Quadra Chemicals
  • Bunge Loders Croklaan
  • Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Matangi Industries
  • Vantage Specialty Chemicals
  • EWG
  • KOWA India Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1254

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!