Polyglycerates Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

Polyglycerates are ethoxylated polymers of glyceryl esters, used as binding or emulsifying agents. Polyethylene glycerol monooleate, polyethylene glycerol dioleate, etc. are some of the types of polyglycerates that are mainly used. Polyglycerates find major application in the food and beverage industry as an emulsifying agent. Polyglycerate 60 is also known as ethoxylated mono and diglycerides. Polyglycerates are commercially produced by the hydrolysis reaction between glycerides and ethylene oxide, which are obtained from plant oils and animal fats.

Polyglycerates Market: Segmentation

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of end users as:

Food and Beverage Coffee whitner Biscuits Ice-creams Baked products

Personal care Cosmetics Hair & skin care

Pharmaceuticals Ointments & cream

Others (Fuels and Lubricant)

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its applications as:

Emulsifier

Binder

Surfactant

Thickener

Preservative

Solidifier

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of its available form as:

Solid Powder Flakes Prills

Liquid

The polyglycerates market can be segmented on the basis of product types as:

Polyethylene glycerol mono oleate

Polyethylene glycerol di-oleate

Polyethylene glycerol mono stearate

Polyethylene glycerol di stearate

Polyglycerates Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries is growing in countries such as China and India due to the increasing population and cheap labor, owing to which these countries are expected to be the prominent markets for polyglycerates. SEA and Rest of APAC along with Latin America and Africa are expected to show moderate growth in the food and beverage industry, owing to which these regions are expected to be steady growing markets for polyglycerates.

The MEA is expected to have lucrative growth in the market, owing to growing cosmetics and personal care industry.

Polyglycerates Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the polyglycerates market are:

Quadra Chemicals

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

Matangi Industries

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

EWG

KOWA India Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

