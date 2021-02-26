Catalyst Carriers Market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2020 to 2030

A catalyst is a vital entity of numerous chemical processes. The ability of catalyst to alter the rate of chemical reaction makes its significant in the chemical industry. Catalyst carriers are material responsible for enhancing the properties, performance and efficacy of catalyst during the synthesis.

Also, in few chemical processes, catalyst carriers can also be used as an external medium to inhibit the dissolution of catalyst material into the solution. For this particular purpose the catalyst carrier is coated on the surface of a catalyst. Catalyst carriers possess exclusive properties such as mechanical, thermal and chemical stability, which enables the catalyst to remain efficient in extensive temperature ranges.

Segmentation Analysis of Catalyst Carriers Market

The global catalyst carriers market is classified majorly into seven segments: type, material type, shape, surface area, pore volume, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of type, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

Ceramics

Activated Carbon

Zeolites

Others

On the basis of material type, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

Alumina

Titania

Zirconia

Silicon Carbide

Silica

Others

On the basis of shape, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

Porous

Spheres

Extrudate

Powder

Honeycomb

Others

On the basis of surface area, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

Low (0-10 m2/g)

Intermediate Surface Area (10 – 120 m2/g)

High (>120 m2/g)

On the basis of pore volume, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

0-0.3 cm3/g

0.3-0.7 cm3/g

>0.7 cm3/g

On the basis of end-use industry, the catalyst carriers market can be segmented as:

Chemical Processing

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Others

On the basis of region, catalyst carriers market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Catalyst Carriers Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market, the consumption of catalyst carriers is expected to increase predominantly because of its growing adoption in numerous applications.

China is expected to dominate, both in terms of production as well as consumption of catalyst carriers. The major driving factor for China along and other Asian countries, such as India, South Korea, ASEAN and others, is the growing industrial infrastructure. Also, expansion of production capacity by local manufacturers is a common trend being witnessed in the catalyst carriers market.

Developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe & Japan, are expected to show stagnant growth as the chemical processing industry in these regions is in its matured stage. LA & MEA is expected to show significant growth in terms of catalyst carrier consumption.

Catalyst Carriers Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the catalyst carrier market are BASF, Cabot Corporation, CeramTec, CoorsTek, Evonik, Magma Catalysts, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, SASOL, W. R. Grace and other players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the catalyst carriers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The catalyst carriers Market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end use.

The Catalyst Carriers Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Catalyst Carriers Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The catalyst carriers report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain.

The catalyst carriers report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The catalyst carriers report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

