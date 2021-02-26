Copper (I) Hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- Cyclooctadiene Market 2018 to 2028 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene, or (hfac) Cu (1, 5-COD), is a yellow green organometallic powder. Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene is insoluble in water but is soluble in hexane and THF (Tetrahydrofuran). Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene is not suitable to be stored with oxidizing agents. Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene has potential application in the solar energy sector. It is also used in MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition) as a source of Cu 2 O. Along with being applicable in Atomic Layer Deposition, copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene is also used as a precursor in preparation of copper films by CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition) used in microelectronics. In general, copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene finds applications in nano materials and thin films used in the electronics and power generation industries.

Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene Market Segmentation:

The copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene market can be segmented on the basis of its applications and end use.

On the basis of applications, the copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene market can be segmented into:

Precursor MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition) CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition) ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) Others



On the basis of end use, the copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene market can be segmented into:

Microelectronics Transistors Diodes Resistors Gates Flip-flops Sensors Others

Nanotechnology

Solar energy

Others

Copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene Regional Outlook:

With a shift towards renewable sources of energy and solar being in the leading position, countries such as China, India, Japan and the U.S. are taking initiatives to install solar grids. Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene due to the heavy density of solar grids installed in China, India and Japan. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America.

North America will experience fast growth, however, Asia Pacific is expected to have a large market share. The European region is expected to grow at an impressive rate with Latin America and Middle East and Africa sharing an equal market size. As far as the microelectronics industry is concerned, the market is expected to grow at the same pace throughout 2018–2028.

List of Key Market Players:

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene market are:

American Elements

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BOCSCI Inc.

EpiValence Limited

GELEST, INC.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the copper (I) hexafluoroacetylacetonate 1, 5- cyclooctadiene market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

