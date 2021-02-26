Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market with Current Trends Analysis 2028

Worldwide sales of rapid oral fluid screening devices are estimated to surpass 17,700 thousand units in 2019, up from nearly 16,500 units in 2018. The growing demand for of rapid oral fluid screening devices can be attributed to the ever-augmenting cases of drug abuse and alcoholism in many countries across the globe. Tougher regulations and mandates for drug and alcohol testing continue to induce momentum in this market.

The study finds that efficacy of oral fluid for drug testing is being widely acknowledged on account of accuracy and precision of results. Multiple applications, such as pain management, drug treatment, and DUID (driving under influence of drugs) or drug-impaired driving, entail use of rapid oral fluid screening devices for instant yet accurate results. In addition, increasing number of hospital-based laboratories and independent laboratories are making use of rapid oral fluid screening devices to perform multimodal tests.

As per the research study, oral fluid serves as a viable medium for drug testing, on account of the convenience to collect and low risks of sample adulteration. Results obtained via oral fluid offer better understanding of the impact of drug abuse and seamless evaluation of an individual’s behavioral changes. As per the report, shorter window of time will continue being a key growth inhibitor of rapid oral fluid screening devices market. Drugs ingested in less than around 24 hours and cannabis ingested in less than around 4 hours are effectively detected by these devices, which makes them a misfit in case of challenging and prolonged screening sessions. This, in turn, is likely to pose significant challenges for the manufacturers in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market.

Prescription drug abuse i.e. the intentional usage of medications without prescriptions is emerging as a serious concern across the globe that can lead to devastating results. The practice of prescription drug abuse rising at alarming rates and subsequent number of deaths in consequence of drug overdose is resulting in ever-increasing number of emergency room visits, which, in turn, is likely to significantly contribute to growth of rapid oral fluid screening devices market.

End-Users Prefer Strips as Ideal Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices over Swabs and Cassettes

According to the research study, end-users are likely to opt for strips over swabs and cassettes, with global sales anticipated to exceed 11,400 thousand units in 2019. Easy-to-carry with minimum inconvenience involved makes strip a feasible option as compared to other forms of rapid oral fluid screening devices. In addition, strips are highly cost-effective as compared to swabs and cassettes, which makes it a viable investment for end-users who value frugality. As per the report, Europe and North America represent are likely to brim with opportunities for the key players of rapid oral fluid screening devices market, on account of the highest rates of illicit drug usage.

One of the pervasive trends favoring the growth of rapid oral fluid screening devices market is the ever- growing trend of workplace drug testing. More and more number of employers are conducting oral fluid testing sessions for post-accident, pre-employment, and randomized drug tests using rapid oral fluid screening devices. This process of drug test results in multiple financial and practical benefits, providing enough credence to its importance in dynamic workplaces.

The research report by Fact.MR offers incisive insights into the forecast analysis of rapid oral fluid screening devices market. As per the report, the rapid oral fluid screening devices market is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

