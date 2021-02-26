Eye Drop Dispenser Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 2028

Eye drops are used to treat major eye problems and diseases such as glaucoma, dry eyes, eye infections, allergies, uveitis and more. Patients find difficulty in properly installing drops into eyes due to the result of the inability of grip, unsteady hands, and blink reaction of eyes. Eye drop dispenser devices are helping to instill drops in the eyes properly. Eye drop dispenser devices help patients with arthritis, Parkinson and weak hands to install eye drops. Eye drop dispenser devices allow more accurate eye drop placement and make eye drops administration easier to control dosage. Eye drop dispenser devices overcome the difficulty in squeezing the bottle to deliver the eye drops, the complexity of design and amount of right dosage. Eye drop dispenser devices manufactures are focusing on develop and launch of the new multi-dose ophthalmic dispenser. In May 2016, Aptar Pharma launched preservation free multi-dose ophthalmic squeeze dispenser in the U.S. Companies are focusing on partnership and merger activities for the development of new products to meet the needs of patients. Eye drop dispenser devices are designed to be used with many liquid ophthalmic medications for eye problems.

The increasing number of eye disorders expected to favor the demand for the eye drop dispenser devices. Increasing prevalence of glaucoma expected to boost up the demand for the eye drop dispenser devices. According to Prevent Blindness America, more than 2.7 Mn people in the United States are indicating glaucoma in 2012. According to the Glaucoma Organization, estimated 3 Mn Americans have glaucoma. Another eye disorders such as dye eyes, allergies are also increasing due to office work culture, excessive use of mobiles, and environmental pollution. These eye conditions favor the demand for the eye drops and eye drop dispensers. Increasing aging population and growing out-of-pocket expenditure expected to drive the growth of the eye drop dispenser devices market. Eye drop dispenser devices are gaining popularity among the old age population, arthritis patient, and Parkinson patient as ease of installing drops properly. Launch and development of new eye drop dispenser are the key trends in the market.

The global eye drop dispenser market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Single Dose Dispensers

Multiple Dose Dispensers

Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Ophthalmic Clinics

Home Care

Eye drop dispenser market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period increasing eye related problems and disorders. Multiple dose dispenser segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in eye drop dispenser market. Based on the end user eye drop dispenser market is segmented into the hospital, ophthalmic clinics, and home care. Home care is expected to gain a high share in the eye drop dispenser market. Eye drop dispenser market expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period due to the launch of eye drop dispenser products with simplified designs and new technology.

Regionally, the global eye drop dispenser market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the global eye drop dispenser market owing to the growing demand for eye drop aids. Europe also shows the high market share in the eye drop dispenser market. Eye Drop Dispenser market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders.

