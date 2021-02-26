Glucagon Therapy Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players, reports Fact.MR

Glucagon therapy is primarily used in the management of hypoglycemia in adults, children, and pregnant women. Glucagon secreted by pancreas which is released in form of glucose that raise blood glucose levels by liver to convert glycogen to glucose. Glucagon is a medication for the treatment of severe low blood sugar level (Hypoglycemia). Glucagon therapy comprises of injectable and nasal form for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Glucagon Therapy Market: Drivers & Restraints

Glucagon therapy market is growing attributable to use as a cardiovascular stimulant after beta-blocker or calcium channel blocker overdose also glucagon therapy is utilized to restrain gastrointestinal motility to aid radiologic examinations. It may also be used to help make a detection of insulin. Increase in the number of mortality cases due to hypoglycemia, increase in the predominance of hypoglycemia in diabetic patients are the factors which contribute in the growth of glucagon therapy market. Increment in prevalence rate of hypoglycemia due to other diseases such as severe falciparum malaria have are other factors which can be responsible for the growth of glucagon therapy market. Glucagon therapy market is growing because of increment being used of beta blocker lethality as glucagon is generally accepted as an antidote, especially as first-line treatment in β-blocker overdose as Cardiovascular medication overdose was the fourth driving reason of death. Increase in glucagon therapy market due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally, trailed by an expected increase in the use of beta-blockers. Glucagon therapy is safe in pregnancy which has been approved by FDA is other factor for the growth in glucagon therapy market.

Glucagon Therapy Market: Segmentation

Glucagon therapy market has been segmented on basis of product type, application, end user and regions.

Glucagon Therapy Market can Segmentation on basis of product type

Inject Glucagon

Nasal Glucagon

Glucagon Therapy Market can Segmentation on basis of application type

General Use

Emergency kit

Diagnostic and Motility

Cardiogenic Shock

Others

Glucagon Therapy Market can Segmentation on basis of end user

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Glucagon Therapy Market: Overview

Glucagon is a hormone created in the pancreas. Glucagon is utilized to raise exceptionally low blood glucose level. Glucagon is also utilized in diagnostic testing of the stomach and other digestive organs. With the predominance of diabetes increasing worldwide at remarkable rates in late decades, the improvement of significant medication treatments have extended too. Medication for controlling blood glucose levels are accessible in various stages, and advancements in medication measurement and delivery methods appear frequently. Among the pharmaceutical formulations, injectable utilized in diabetes management is insulin, which brings down glucose levels. Glucagon, then again, increase glucose levels and is frequently utilized for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Based on product type, inject glucagon segment is expected to take largest market share of Glucagon therapy market for the forecasted period. Based on application, emergency kit segment is expected to dominate for the forecasted period. Based on end user, hospital segment is expected to dominate for the forecasted period

Glucagon Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

North America account for the largest share in the global Glucagon therapy market owing to the increase in the prevalence of hypoglycemia in diabetes patients, increase in patient inflow for hypoglycemia in an emergency department, increase in incidence rate in neonates and children, increase in patients suffering from hypoglycemia due to other diseases and launch of nasal glucagon with better clinical benefits. In addition, increasing awareness among population and regulatory approvals for the products have fueled the market development. Europe is the second largest market and holds a remarkable share in the global glucagon therapy market. The Europe glucagon treatment market is relied upon to develop fundamentally during the estimated time period owing to accessibility of cutting edge treatment facilities, skilled technical professionals, and the government support for research and advancement. Asia Pacific Image Glucagon therapy market records for the quickest developing business sector attributable to increasing prevalence of hypoglycemia with diabetes and development of new hospitals and clinic institute.

Glucagon Therapy Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the Glucagon therapy market are Eli Lilly, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Labs, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Fresenius Kabi, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

