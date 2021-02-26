Snow Chain Market Sees a Downtrend in 2020 as COVID-19 Suspends Production: Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The snow chain is attached over the outer surface of tyre, in order to have proper traction and braking, while driving the vehicle on the ice or snow surface. The snow chain enhance the traction and braking ability while driving a vehicle on the snow or ice however it also reduces the fuel efficiency of the vehicle, since it reduces speed of the vehicle around 40-50 km/h . The advance snow chain are made of the plastic materials or the fibers, which are corrosion less and has light weight compared to the conventional snow chain or the steel snow chain, which also help vehicle to maintain the fuel efficiency.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4019

Snow Chain Market: Dynamics

Demand of snow chain is would be primarily generated from the heavy snowfall and snow clamped regions, owing to the fact that the snow chain is the essential part of the vehicle for traveling on the snow surface, since it provides proper control of the vehicle while driving on snow surface. In winters the highways are covered by the snow which affect the public transport and could lead to any severe casualty, which might drive demand for the snow chain. To improve the vehicle fuel efficiency the manufactures are introducing the new polyurethane/plastic material snow chain, which are light weight and have less maintenance cost, which might propel the demand for snow chain market. The advanced snow chain feature which also include silent driving with less damage to the road surfaces. Some of the manufactures has introduced the new automatic snow chain system which allows the driver to install snow chain by pushing a button from inside the vehicle that activates solenoid, which guide the positioning of snow chain to contact the tyre. Some of the transportation regulatory body has mandate the use of the snow chain during the time of heavy snow fall in winter season, because some of the vehicle stuck due to extreme snow, since it is not equipped with the snow chain. The limited geographical area, which are covered with the snow might act as one of the restrain for global snow chain market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4019

Snow Chain Market: Segments

The snow chain can be segmented on the basis of wheel size, by vehicle type, by material type and by product type.

On the basis of wheel size, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Less than 12 Inch

12-15 Inch

More than 15 Inch

On the basis of vehicle type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Passenger vehicles Mid-size Compact Luxury SUVs

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

ATV

Industrial Machine

Others (Loader, Tractor etc.)

On the basis of Material type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Polyurethane/Plastic Material

Steel Material

Carbon Steel Material

Steel Alloys Material

On the basis of Product type, the snow chain market can be segmented as:

Diamond Link

Twist Link

Diagonal Link

Ladder Style

Others

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4019

The Europe is likely to have the prominent market share in snow chain market, because of the rising tourism in the snow clamped area such as Switzerland, Greenland. The North America has the protuberant demand because of the outsized vehicle fleet and heavy snowfall in the winter season. Asia Pacific is expected to have the slower growth rate, because it has the lesser snow fall area in the region. The Russia and other few European is likely to have prominent growth rate, because these countries have the very low temperature and they face excessive snowfall during the winter and snow chain helps enhance vehicle traction ability. The Canada witness one of the major snowfall volumes in the world, especially in regions such as Alberta, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, this positions the country as a highly prominent market for snow chain. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have very fewer percentage of opportunity because of the less snow fall area.

Snow Chain Market: Key Participates

List of some of the prominent market participants in snow chain market are:

Key Players:

pewag Inc.

RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz GmbH u. Co. KG

Top Gear Sales Ltd

COM

Glacier Chain Supply, Inc

König

Nosted Mechanika

Retezarna as

SDL Chain

METALFOLD SRL

“The research report on Snow Chain market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Snow Chain market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Snow Chain market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, material type, capacity and end use.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates