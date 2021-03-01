Seat Belt Pretensioner and Load Limiter Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Introduction

Over the years, with the growing concern for safety, seat belts have been proved a highly effective safety technology and have saved countless lives from vehicle collision over the years. Pretensioners and load limiters are the technologies designed to make the seat belts more effective. In case of abrupt acceleration or deceleration, the seat belt pretensioner and load limiter hold the passenger or the driver firmly to the seat especially during the start and end of collision. Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter is majorly helpful for the front or head on collision. It holds the passenger firmly to the seat and then allows the driver to come in contact with inflated air bag in a controlled way. The seat belt pretensioner are also known by alternate names such as seat belt tensioner. Modern vehicles are being equipped with seat belts pretensioner along with load limiters. The load limiters comes in action when there has been an excessive pressure on the seat belt and it breaks the contact to prevent chest injury. Load limiters are made to protect the passengers from the injury caused due to seat belts. The seat belt pretensioner and load limiter restraints the occupant until certain amount of force is applied. The seat belt Pretensioners and load limiters are used in combination with airbags and are mostly activated when the air bags are activated. The seat belt pretensioner and load limiter is usually located in the B-pillar. The seat belt pretensioner and load limiter system is timed in such a way that the when the airbag has completely deployed then only the seat belt pretensioner will allow the occupant to have frontal movement.

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Dynamics

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Drivers

The seat belt in itself is provides immense safety to the passengers but in crash testing and severe front collisions, seat belt in itself is not enough and there is a further need to improve the mechanism. Even when the passenger is using the seat belt, there is still a little space between it and the passenger. There is a great need for improvement in such systems. According to a survey, there has been ~12% lower fatality risk in case of passenger vehicles with the use of seat belt pretensioner and load limiters. Seat belt pretensioners and load limiters gets activated during frontal accidents, side accidents, rear accidents, and rollover accidents.

The stringent regulations pertaining to the vehicle safety in regions mainly North America and Europe is projected to drive the demand for seat belt pretensioner and load limiters market.

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Restraints

One of the major challenge faced by the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter is additional cost of deploying these systems along with the seat belts. Moreover, there has been lack of awareness in regions such as developing countries of Asia Pacific region where its use is being limited to the luxury segment of vehicles.

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Trends

There has been a trend of increase in use of electronic or pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioner and load limiter system. It works with an ECU and a gas generator system, similar to that of airbags. These generally operates in combination with the airbags and are activated with airbags.

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Segmentation

The global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented by type, product type, sales channel, vehicle type, technology and region

On the basis of product type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as: Mechanical seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Electric seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

On the basis of sales channel, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) Aftermarket

On the basis of technology, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as: Single stage Dual stage

On the basis of vehicle type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter can be segmented as: Passenger cars Compact Mid-sized Sedan SUV Luxury Light commercial Vehicles

On the basis of type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as: Seat belt pretensioner Load limiter

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, North America and Europe are anticipated to hold major share in the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiters market. This is attributed to the growing regulations for vehicle safety in the regions. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and the rising adaption of the customers for technological advancements is expected to generate significant demand for seat belt pretensioner and load limiters in the region. With the growing automotive production in Asia Pacific region predominantly China and India, the region is expected to witness relatively higher growth rate in the seat belt pretensioner and load limiters market. Japan is also projected to hold noteworthy share in the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa has witnessed rising investments in the automotive sector which is projected to create significant growth opportunities for seat belt Pretensioners and load limiters market.

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market are: Robert Bosch GmbH Autoliv Inc. TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD. Voestalpine AG Continental AG TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. Far Europe Holding Limited Delphi Automotive Takata Corporation Daimler AG

