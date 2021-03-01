Automotive Data Logger Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Data Logger Market- Introduction

With the growing number of technological innovations and developments in the automotive industry for monitoring and analyzing real-time vehicle data, the demand for automotive data logger could increase. Automotive data logger market may grow owing to the growing drive towards the production of efficient and smart vehicles.

The growing inclination towards automation has encouraged many manufacturers to start using automotive data logger to record data with greater efficiency. The technology is best suitable for data logging at the time of test drives and lab work as it records data from different sources such as MOST, RS232/RS422, Ethernet, CAN, LIN, and FlexRay, etc. Automotive data logger works on a standard COM with Intel Atom and a tailored carrier board that allows conductive cooling for an operation temperature around +85°C. But the high cost of automotive data loggers and lack of well skilled personnel will dampen the market expansion.

Trend of Electronic Architectures in Modern Vehicles Likely to Grow Automotive Data Logger Market

To attain optimum efficiency, leaders in automotive data logger market are shifting their focus towards the deployment of electronic architectures in modern vehicles. Developed parts of the world have already witnessed inclination towards the adoption of electric cars, and the developing countries are gearing up for the same trend. This growing shift to electric cars could augment global automotive data logger market in the near future.

In a vehicle, manufactures install the small-sized on-board automotive data logger in a connector, which then collects, stores, and transmits the data about the vehicle route with the help of the Global Positioning System (GPS), recording the conversations of passengers and using diagnostics of technical condition.

Automotive Data Logger Market Structure

The automotive data logger market can be classified by application, by channels, and by connection type, and by region. In terms of application, the automotive data logger market has been classified into pre-sales and post-sales, wherein the post-sales segment is further divided into ADAS & safety, OBD, automotive insurance, and fleet management.

By channels, automotive data logger market is segmented into CAN & CAN FD, LIN, FlexRay, and ethernet, out of which the ethernet segment is likely to grow the most, owing to its fast data transfer speed and emergence of autonomous vehicles. The channel not just delivers enhanced bandwidth for advanced automotive applications like ADAS but slashes the response time significantly for control applications. By connection type automotive data logger market has been segmented into USB, Bluetooth / Wi-Fi, and SD card. The USB easily and conveniently transfers data from the data logger to a readable device like a PC, laptop or mobile phone. Also, it is the most reliable, easiest, and affordable way of data transfer.

Automotive Data Logger Market Spreading Its Wings Worldwide

In terms of region, the automotive data logger market is growing its reach in different parts of the world, including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the dominant player in automotive data logger market, and the demand for automotive data loggers in the region is likely to expand further owing to its technological innovations and its early adoption.

Key Leaders in Automotive Data Logger Market

Technology, followed by innovation, have transformed the world completely, leaving no sphere of life untouched. Automotive data logger market has many key players in the market, embracing fast-changing technology to fully satisfy their customers.

National Instruments (NI) launches New NI Data-Logging Software to Addresses Key Automotive Challenges

National Instruments (NI), one of the key leaders in automotive data logger market, has announced FlexLogger configuration-based data-logging software for validation test. Crammed with intuitive workflows and integrated data management, FlexLogger allows automotive test departments instantly record accurate, well-documented data to authenticate system functionality practically, and ensure the vehicle follows the strict government regulations.

Other leading players in the automotive data logger market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Harman International (US), a global player in Automotive car technology; leading German automotive manufacturing company Continental Automotive GmbH; the global auto parts company Aptiv PLC; Racelogic (UK); TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria); and American technology company anXilinx etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

