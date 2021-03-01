Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: Increasing Number of Breast Cancer Surgeries

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market By Type (Wire, Radioisotope [Radio Occult], Magnetic), Usage (Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph Node [Lumpectomy]), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow from 3,974.4 thousands of procedures in 2020 to 5750.9 thousands of procedures by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The overall market for breast lesion localization methods market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing number of breast cancer surgeries and increasing awareness on early detection of breast cancer.

Furthermore, the demand for improved quality of care and growing awareness among patients about breast cancer screening also contributes to market growth. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures may negatively affect the market.

Browse through 136 market data tables and 33 figures spread across 157 pages and the in-depth TOC on “Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market – By Type (Wire, Radioisotope [Radio Occult], Magnetic), Usage (Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph Node [Lumpectomy]), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) – Global Forecast to 2025”

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35768623

Wire localization accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020

Based on type, the breast lesion localization methods market is divided into wire localization, isotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and others. The wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2019.

The combined localization of non-palpable tumor and sentinel lymph node is expected to grow in the near future

By usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into tumor identification and sentinel lymph node identification.The sentinel lymph node identification segment is further divided by types of surgery into lumpectomy and mastectomy.The sentinel lymph node identification segment dominated thebreast lesion localization methods market in 2019.

The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific held the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market, in terms of volume. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapidly increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, high government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific breast lesion localization methods market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35768623

Leading Companies

The prominent players in the breast lesion localization methods market are Cianna Medical (US), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), and IZI Medical (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Intra-Medical Imaging LLC (US), and IsoAid, LLC (US).