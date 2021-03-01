Barley Flakes Market Trends, and Gross Margin Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global barley flakes market is estimated to reach USD 8.5 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing demand for the nutritional cereals in the meals & breakfast is projected to be a key factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming product is projected to boost the product demand.

The organic type flakes are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 4.6% over the forecasted period. Moreover, the government authorities across the globe are also supporting the organic crop production and promoting the product by creating awareness about it. According to the European Commission (EC), in 2017, around 7% of the total agricultural land in Europe has constituted to organic farming.

Moreover, the manufacturers focus on new product launches in organic grains owing to high demand for organic food from consumers. For example, in 2018, Rude Health launched organic cereal-based snacks, it provides the breakfast under a brand called Naked Barley Porridge. All these key factors are anticipated to encourage consumers to look after the organic and nutritional products.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the significant rate of CAGR over the forecasted period, between 2019 and 2025. The increasing demand for nutritional products along with growing interest among health-conscious individuals is expected to foster the market growth. For instance, in 2018, the Gaia health brand of Cosmic nutracos solutions has introduced oat multigrain products with a mix of wheat and flakes. The product is helpful in overweight management.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak is projected to significantly impacted the barley products market in 2020. The price and demand for food grain such as barley flakes is changing owing to rising coronavirus concerns. Although, there has been no change in supply chain, but lockdown situation is adversely impacting on trade activities.

For instance, China have recently imposed tariffs of around 80.5% on the barley imports coming from Australia. In Addition, Transportation restriction, trade barriers for food grains is expected to disrupt the supply chain of agribusiness. For example, Ukraine, and Russia have made protective measures by setting up separate export quota of wheat.

Global Barley Flakes Market: Key Players

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.; Quaker Oats Company; Honeyville, Inc.; Nestlé; Shiloh Farms and Kellogg.

