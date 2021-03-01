Kids Travel Bags Market Growth, Size & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global kids travel bags market size is projected to reach USD 509.2 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast duration. The rising trend of educational tours for kids, outbound travel, and family trips are some of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, inclination towards leisure family trips has led to an increase in demand for kids travel bags with the aim of creating a sense of responsibility coupled with the fun of carrying your personal luggage.

The increasing awareness of kids’ luggage like backpacks, duffle bags, and trolley bags has led to the importance of carrying children’s bags. Product growth is attributed to the increasing indulgence of children in handling their personal luggage which eases the burden on parents. Furthermore, the launch of ride-on-suitcase for children by numerous companies like SkootCases and Trunki which can be used as a trolley suitcase and be dragged by children simultaneously has boosted the demand for these products.

The backpack is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The launch of rolling backpacks which can be rolled and carried on the shoulders by children is expected to further drive the kids travel bag market. For example, Kreative Kids, Inc., in 2018, launched Push Rollers for children available in various animal characters.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing creative products to grab children’s’ attention. Wide collection of travel bags with different characters like Disney Princess, Marvel, Car Racing, Pokémon, and more are available in the form of backpacks and trolley suitcase.

Europe held a 33.3% share in the global revenue. Research shows that in 2017, 26% of the European population will engage in outbound tourism each year. This trend of hospitality and tourism is predicted to increase the demand for travel accessories including kids travel bags.

By type, trolley accounted for a 74.5% revenue share in 2018. The backpack is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% owing to the rising demand for slimmer bags.

Global Kids Travel Bags Market: Key Players

Trunki; Samsonite; Smiggle; Carter’s Inc.; Elodie Details AB; SANRIO CO.; LTD.; Babymel; IQ Toy; Mattel, Inc.; and TOMY.

