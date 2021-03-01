Yogurt Cup Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Smurfit Kappa Group; WestRock Company; Cellulopack

Introduction to Yogurt Cup Market

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.

Available in different sizes and volumes, the yogurt cups enhance the performance over the availability. The highly handy size of yogurt cups sustains freshness and add to the shelf life of yogurt. The cup encompasses ‘lift and peel’ opening, which make the product more convenient to carry along, and highly accessible. Additionally, equipped with ergonomic handling, the yogurt cups have a hermetic package, and can be customized to preferred peel strength.

The highly convenient nature of the yogurt cups is greatly influencing the demand for the product, encouraging industries to introduce new designs. The growing trend of innovation is likely to increase the market for the global yogurt cups in the near future.

Factors and Challenges: Yogurt Cup Market

Yogurt Cup Provides Ease of Carrying to Customers

There is a growing demand for on-the-go beverages, food products that can be carried along easily. Being light weight, and small in size, yogurt cups fit well in this frame and are getting the much needed attention. The food and beverage industry is seeing the trend of compact packaging, and recognizing the same, manufacturers in yogurt cup market have been providing their offerings in light weight and highly compact yogurt cups. The compact nature of yogurt cups and its light weight are likely to drive the yogurt cup market.

Ideal for Quick Consumption, Yogurt Cup Market likely to grow

Demand for yogurt cups is likely to surge, owing to the growing preference of consumers for instant consumption of food and beverages. Yogurt cups are easy to carry and can be consumed instantly after buying. The on-the-go consumer convenience maintains freshness and extends shelf life of the product.

Yogurt Cups are Moisture & Oxygen Proof

Yogurt cups offers protection, convenience and performance by being available in multiple packaging formats. Yogurt cup exhibit foil lidding which doesn’t tear, puncture or cut consumers, which enhances the product performance by improving its tear strength and boosting puncture strength.

Yogurt Cups becoming perfect Marketing Instrument for Food and Beverage Industries

Yogurt Cups are acting as a perfect way of marketing for the food and beverage industries by contributing largely to brand recognition at point of sale (POS). Yogurt Cups contribute at the point of sale, as they have designs and images, which enhance brand recognition. There is no way a customer visits a store and doesn’t notice the different cup sizes and designs.

Classification of Yogurt Cup Market

Classification of yogurt cup market has been done based on material type, distribution channel, size, and geographical region.

Bifurcation of Yogurt Cup Market on Material Types:

Based on material types, the yogurt cup market has been bifurcated as paper cups, foam cups, and plastic cups. The plastic cups are further available in Polyethylene (PE); Polyamide (PA); Polypropylene (PP); and other plastic types.

Yogurt Cup Market Segmentation by distribution channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the global yogurt cup market can be segmented as HoReCa; specialty stores; modern trade convenience stores; traditional grocery stores, online store and other distribution channel.

Segmentation of Yogurt Cup Market Based on Size

By size, the global yogurt cup market can be segmented as 6-12oz; 12 – 15oz; 15 – 20oz; and more than 20oz.

Global Yogurt Cup Market: Lucrative Market & Geographical Region Segmentation

The global yogurt cup market is likely to grow the most in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region due to the growing consumption of dairy products and retail sector in the region. The region has been at the forefront for years, in respect to dairy products. The densely populated China and India are the key growth pockets for the dairy products packaging market. In addition to this, the area has seen a surge in the number of outlets, which is adding to the growth of yogurt cup market in this region.

According to Indian Council of Food and Agriculture, India is the world’s largest producer of dairy products by volume, and accounts to over 13% of total milk production globally. The developing country is also largest dairy herd in the world.

As per China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the economy in China is growing steadily as it ended 2017 with GDP at 6.8%.

According to NBS, China marked a healthy disposable income growth of 7.5%, which means the country has confident consumers, and consumer demand or consumption is likely to remain steady.

The global yogurt cup market is spanning over a large part of the world, including North America; Latin America; Europe; CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific; and Japan Middle East and Africa.

Leading players in Yogurt Cup Market

Some of the leading players in the yogurt cup market are Smurfit Kappa Group; WestRock Company; Cellulopack; Happiness Moon Co.; Huhtamaki Group; Panache International LLC; and Yogen Fruz, etc. Smurfit Kappa Designs Yogurt Drink Package for YéO

IN 2016, the prominent player in Yogurt Cup Market Smurfit Kappa increased the scope of its Pouch-Up system by joining hands with YéO, a subsidiary of the dairy group Sodiaal, to grow its application to yogurt drinks.

