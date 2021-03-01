Peelable and Resealable Films Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Rockwell Solutions Limited (Sappi Group), Lindamar Industries, Toray Plastics, Inc.

High-end Packaging Convenience Propelling the Peelable and Resealable Films Market

Keeping perishable goods fresh for an extended period of duration is one of the prime concerns across all major industries. The search for sustainable and user-friendly packing options for the last few decades in the packaging industry have led to a wide range of peelable and resealable film packages. Most of the packages primarily include adhesive tapes and zips. In the recent times, companies have started utilizing Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (HMPSA) to implement this peelable and resealable feature in the packaging industry, which is estimated to further propel the peelable and resealable films market.

The large-scale implementation of HMPSA in a transitional layer of peelable and resealable films packaging offers great importance for the user as well as packaging manufacturers. The introduction of modern manufacturing techniques in the peelable and resealable films packaging industry has led to a reduction in the material utilization for peelable and resealable films, which has lowered the adverse environmental impact of the final packaged product. In developed economies such as US, Canada, Germany and Japan, implementation on material reduction by the manufacturers and government regulatory for manufacturing of peelable and resealable films will also impact the taxes related to the weight of the material used for peelable and resealable films. The main advantage of the peelable and resealable films, according to the consumers, is the ease and convenience for the package. All these major factors have together contributed towards the expansion of peelable and resealable films market.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Offers Excellent Peelable and Resealable Property

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films processing is a convenient and cost-effective packaging due to its distinctive properties, which provide high efficiency in lamination process, substrate adherence, printing, bag making and automatic packaging. Thus, making it an ideal material for the manufacturing of peelable and resealable films.

In August 2018, Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG launched its latest high-performance peelable and resealable film range “Multipeel xPET”. This high-performance film provides maximum protection to the perishable products. They are manufactured with up to 50% less material than their previous products. This series of peelable and resealable films cover a variety of application from top web structures to flow packs formation. Multipeel xPET caters outstanding sealing properties for as low as 1450C for the utilization in mono APET applications. Multipeel xPET also ensures secure sealing on antiblock or silicone, crystalline treated PET and is also available sans the reseal as “Peel xPET”.

Peelable and Resealable Films Find Wide Application in Food & Beverage Industry

The peelable and resealable films market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, end-use industry and region. By material type the peelable and resealable films market can be segmented into Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE) (Low density polyethylene (LDPE) and High Density polyethylene (HDPE)), Polyester (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polylactic acid (PLA), Aluminum, and Others Films. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) accounts for the leading share of sales owing to its light weight and high strength property. Also, PET being an inert material is non-toxic and non-reactive. In term of application, the peelable and resealable films market is segmented by trays, bowls, cups, cans & bottles, containers, jars and others. In terms of end-use industry, the peelable and resealable films market is segmented by food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, homecare and others. Food & beverage industry reported the largest market share in 2017, followed by pharmaceuticals industry. Convenient feature of peelable and resealable films increase its fondness from the consumers’ end. These peelable and resealable films have oxygen barrier properties, making them form a protective layer and also prolongs the shelf life of the food products. Peelable and resealable films can be frozen, chilled and even microwaved. They maintain the taste, texture, color and flavor of the food products.

European Market to Lead the Global Peelable and Resealable Film Market

In terms of regional demand, Europe leads the market for peelable and resealable films, owing to the rise in the consumer hygiene and storage preference regarding perishable products and convenience to utilize peelable and resealable film packages in the region. However, North American and Asia Pacific countries are projected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period due to the rise in disposable income and change in the consumer preference for conventional sealing and packing of the product. This factor is highly anticipated to propel the peelable and resealable films market in the region. The Middle East and African peelable and resealable films market are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The peelable and resealable films market is dominated by few top packaging players with vast global presence and unique peelable and resealable films solutions such as Rockwell Solutions Limited (Sappi Group), Lindamar Industries, Toray Plastics, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., NatureWorks LLC., Amcor limited, 3M Company, Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG and E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company.

