Motorcycle stability control Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2018 to 2026)

Global Motorcycle stability control Market – Overview

The automotive industry has witnessed a significant transformation in the recent times and when it comes to present motorcycle designs it still sometimes relies on experience rather than understanding its success. The motorcycles are less stable as compared to the other three & four wheelers, which in turn makes them more prone to stability issues. The vehicle stability control is available for cars since 1992, and in 2013, for the first time, Bosch was the first to introduce the motorcycle stability control, and in 2014, it became available as an original equipment in KTM 1190 Adventure and 1190 Adventure R Models. The functioning and the purpose of motorcycle stability control differs from that of cars. The motorcycles lean while cornering, and can undergo in the state of wheelie and stoppie. The motorcycle stability control allows attaining desired stability while braking, accelerating, cornering and even simply riding in a straight line. In short, motorcycle stability control helps to achieve better handling by modulating the rider input but without changing the riding pleasure.

Studies have shown that using ABS could prevent road accidents around one-fourth of motorcycle accidents and the use of motorcycle stability control could uplift the number even further. Today, many motorbike manufacturers are making ABS (Antilock Braking Systems) available for even small capacity motorbikes, and it is expected that soon there will be a law making safety electronics including motorcycle stability controls mandatory even for small motorbikes. Owing to the points mentioned above and growing two-wheeler fleet, the global market for motorcycle stability controls is foreseen to witness an upsurge in demand over the projection of forecast period.

Global Motorcycle stability control Market – Market Dynamics

According to ASIRT (Association for Safe International Road Travel), about 1.25 Mn people die in road crashes every year, on average 3,287 deaths a day. Growing such events of road crashes may auger well for the demand of motorcycle stability control over the projection period. The motorcycle stability control is nothing but the lean sensitive variation of ABS. It prevents the chances of skid while leaning or cornering by reducing the braking slip ratio or the braking force. The motorcycle stability control engages while using the brakes and redistributes the total force generated in order to achieve better adhesion even on the corner. The leading motorcycle stability control unit manufacturers are investing heavily for the motorcycle stability by effective integration of technology, design and workflow. Owing to the above mentioned benefits the motorcycle stability control units is projected to gain traction by the end of forecast period.

Global Motorcycle stability control Market – Regional Analysis

The global motorcycle stability control market can be segmented into seven geographies: Europe, North America, MEA (Middle East & Africa) and Latin America. China, Japan and South Korea collectively considered as East Asia and South Asia motorcycle stability control market further incorporates Indonesia, Thailand, India, Philippines, Malaysia and the Rest of South Asia. The motorcycle stability market for Oceania mainly includes Australia & New Zealand. Rising cases of road crashes for high end performance bikes in Europe, East as well as South Asia is projected to fuel the demand for motorcycle stability control over the forecast period. In the past couple of years, European parliament demanded for higher vehicle safety standards for new cars and same initiatives are expected to be taken for the motorcycle as well, which in turn is foreseen to fuel the demand for motorcycle stability control by the end of the forecast period. The China & South Korea can be foreseen as a significantly growing market for motorcycle stability control owing to ever growing two wheeler sales and rising concern for motorcycle road crashes.

Global Motorcycle stability control Market – Key Segments

Motorcycle stability control market can be segmented on the basis of product type or technology type and vehicle type. The product type segment of motorcycle stability control various technologies whose sole purpose is to enhance the stability of the motorcycles by using accelerometers and gyroscopic sensors. On the basis of vehicles, the global motorcycle stability control includes both gasoline as well as electric power motor cycles. The various motorcycles manufacturers are trying to expand the motorcycle stability control bases by incorporating various additional features based on different vehicles design.

Motorcycle stability control Market – Key Manufacturers

Motorcycle stability control systems market includes both global and regional level players. With the increasing need for safety electronics in motorcycles and development of small IMU sensors, the global motorcycle stability control is projected to witness a surge by the end of forecast period. Auto manufacturers are continuously taking initiatives and trying different methods to improve the motorcycle stability control for better stability. The key players for motorcycle stability control market are Continental and Robert Bosch.

The Motorcycle Stability Control Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Motorcycle Stability Control Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (US, Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

