Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Steady Growth to be witnessed by 2018 to 2026

Global Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Overview

An off-highway vehicle is a type that is designed to work on off-road application, such as construction sites, agricultural applications, etc. Off-road highway vehicle lighting is a high-intensity lighting that is mounted on off-highway vehicles in order to provide better visibility at night. Off-road highway vehicle lighting includes HID, LED, Halogens Incandescent lamps and others as a light source inside the mounting. The construction industry growing at a favorable rate. The emission regulation are getting more strict which is forcing the manufacturers to attempt contrasting approaches to make more efficient vehicles with lesser power consumption and emission. Which could further propel the demand for better more efficient off-highway vehicle lighting. The global off-highway vehicle lighting market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast duration.

Global Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Market Dynamics

Urbanization across the globe is growing significantly, especially in the emerging geographies, such as China, India and Mexico, which in turn is contributing significantly to the growth of the construction industry as well as the off-highway vehicle lighting market. The construction activities in both residential and commercial domains are rising owing to the increasing population and rising demands for better infrastructure and other residential construction, which is anticipated to propel the demand for off-highway vehicle lighting worldwide. Integration of newer technologies along with the better designs and lesser power consumption could fuel the demand for off-highway vehicle lighting market. The government of various countries encouraging the use of LEDs as the off-highway vehicle lights owing to their lower power consumption. However, countries such as India, Canada Japan, and Others have banned HIDs, which could negatively impact the global market for off-highway vehicle lighting. Stringent emission regulation and norms such as Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) in the U.S. for the fossil fuel consumption is encouraging the adoption of the alternate and better vehicle, which could further propel the demand for off-highway vehicle lighting market over the forecast period.

Global Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Regional Analysis

The global off highway vehicle lighting market consists of seven regions: Europe, East Asia, South Asia, North America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. The East & South Asia collectively projected to hold a significant share in global off highway vehicle lighting market owing to the rapidly growing construction sector. Increasing government regulations for the off highway vehicle lighting bolstering the growth potential in various regions.

Global Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Key Segments

The global market for off-highway vehicle lighting market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, light source, application type, end user and application. In terms of vehicle type, the global off-highway vehicle lighting market can be segmented as loaders, excavators, cranes, dump trucks, tractors and others. On the basis of the light source, the global off-highway vehicle light market can be divided as Halogen, LED, HID, Incandescent, and others. The halogen segment holds a significant share and is projected to maintain its dominance in the global off-highway vehicle lighting market. On the basis of application, the off-highway vehicle light can be divided as headlights, taillights, work lamps and others. The application segments of off-highway vehicle light segments includes construction segment, agricultural & forestry and others. Owing to a wide array of application and positive outlook construction industry, the construction segment appears to hold a significant share in the global off-highway vehicle lighting market by the end of the forecast period.

Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Key Manufacturers

The off-highway vehicle lighting market appears to be fragmented and includes both global and regional level players. Some of the prominent players in the off-highway vehicle lighting market are Truck-Lite Co., LLC, Grote Industries, APS Lighting, and Safety Products, ECCO Safety Group Co, HELLA GmbH & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co and many more. To maintain a strong foothold in the market, the critical manufacturers of off-highway vehicle lighting are working on different technological integration and innovations. Small and mid-level players in global off-highway vehicle light market are focusing on acquisition and mergers in order to increase the geographical presence in the potential construction markets such as China, India and Mexico.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Off-highway Vehicle Lighting market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (US, Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Report Highlights: A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

