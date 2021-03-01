Rat Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. Expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The overall Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Major Market Developments;

# In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

# In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

# In October 2015, Horizon Discovery Group plc expanded its UK based headquarters. The new facility is likely to accommodate 200 employees across manufacturing, services, research, and general and administrative functions.

On the basis of type,

The rat model market is segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

On the basis of services,

The rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.

Applications of Rat Model Market;

DIABETES;

Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.

ONCOLOGY;

Rat models recapitulate various aspects of genesis, progression, and clinical course of human cancers. Hence, they act as ideal study models for cancer researchers engaged in a variety of basic, translational, clinical, and epidemiological investigations.

Global Leaders: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Biomere (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), genOway SA (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.) are some of the key players in the rat model market worldwide