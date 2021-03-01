Public Safety And Security Market Analysis By Size, Share, Product Type, Device, Vertical and Technology

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Public Safety And Security Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global public safety and security market size is projected to touch USD 812.6 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to grow with 14.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. The increasing advancement of public safety policies and regulations worldwide is projected to supplement the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The increasing artificial and natural disasters are also predicted to bode well for the product demand over the estimated period.

Key Players:

Atos

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EricssCon

ESRI

Genetec

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

SAP SE

Growth Drivers:

Corporates are facing increasing danger from terrorism, artificial and natural disasters, and cyber-attacks. In the fast growing security, the government are focusing on the latest solutions to enhance the existing IT infrastructure and security solution. These factors are predicted to bode well for the adoption of product over the estimated period.

The demand for safety solutions is rising in nations facing threat from civil unrest. Also, the danger of attack on critical infrastructure such as water reservoirs, power generation plants, and highway network is the major factors propelling the usage of the product. The increasing cases of natural disaster is also a significant factor promoting the implementation of emergency disaster management and acute communication network.

Application Outlook:

Emergency Services

Homeland Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Logistics & Transportation System

Solution Outlook:

Biometric Security & Authentication System

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4ISR System

Surveillance System

Screening & Scanning System

Emergency & Disaster System

Cybersecurity

Public Address & General Alarm

Backup & Recovery System

Regional Outlook:

North America led the market in 2018. Increasing government spending in enhancing public safety infrastructure to combat illegal immigration and terrorism is predicted to propel the growth of the market from 2019 to 2025. North America’s growth is also fueled by the operation of leading players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., General Dynamics, and Harris Corporation.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years. Cross-border terrorism, rising crime rates, and illegitimateimmigration are the leading factors supplementing the market growth. Governmentsacross the region are spending on enhancing their communication and surveillance system. Moreover, the numerous smart cities in developing nations such as China and India is also projected to propel the product demand from 2019 to 2025.

