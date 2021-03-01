Paperboard Protectors Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2018 to 2028

The effectiveness of a protective packaging product largely depends on the design of the complete packaging solution. The global paperboard protectors market primarily caters to the shipping & transportation industry where paperboard protectors are used to safeguard bulk products.

Paperboard protectors are basically protective packaging solutions that provide product protection as well as safety. Paperboard protectors ensure no-disturbance to the alignment of packaged products during transportation and thus, lessen the chances of product damage.

Global Paperboard Protectors Market Segmentation

The global paperboard protectors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, thickness and end users.

The global paperboard protectors market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Flat paperboard protectors
  • Angular paperboard protectors
  • Custom made paperboard protectors

The global paperboard protectors market can be segmented on the basis of thickness into:

  • 2mm
  • 4mm
  • 6mm
  • 8mm
  • 10mm & above

The global paperboard protectors market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

  • Shipping and Logistics Industry
  • Consumer Durables & Electronic Goods (CDEG) Packaging
  • Automotive spares packaging
  • Home & Personal Care Products Packaging
  • Other Industries

Global Paperboard Protectors Market Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global paperboard protectors market are:

  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • DS Smith
  • BEE Packaging
  • Multicell Packaging
  • Imperial Printing & Paper Box
  • Romiley Board Mill
  • The Golden Box
  • Kunert Gruppe
  • Alsamex Products Ltd
  • Dandy Packaging
  • Eurodividers
  • Gateway Packaging Pty Ltd
  • Samuel Grant Group Ltd
  • VPK Packaging Group
  • Nomaco
  • Cactus Containers
  • ColePak
  • Genesee Packaging
  • GWP Group
The report on paperboard protectors is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The paperboard protectors report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The paperboard protectors report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

