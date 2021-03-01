Smart Ticketing Solutions Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

With the evolution of technology impacting every industry, several countries have been taking initiatives to manage cities and incorporate smart cities through the introduction of smart ticketing solutions. Smart ticketing solutions are being adopted in many developing as well as developed regions such as North America, SEA and APAC as they save time, offer convenience and eliminate the queue system while collecting tickets.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1830

Smart ticketing solution cards provide several benefits to commuters – they reduce the travel time and improve service efficiency. They also help governments and transport services collect the travel data of commuters. Attributing to the convenience offered by smart ticketing solutions, their usage can be extended to other areas of the transport market such as car parking and fuelling.

Smart ticketing solutions help in managing existing infrastructure and assist in the development of new infrastructure through time savings. They offer efficient services to the citizens of different countries by providing a systematic workflow. Smart ticketing solutions enable private and public sectors to develop new and innovative businesses. Attributing to safety and security issues, smart ticketing solutions are being adopted in specific industries, such as healthcare, transportation and retail, to enable complete identification. Smart ticketing solutions can also be used by healthcare professionals to identify individuals brought in by ambulances. The chip embedded in a smart ticketing solutions card can provide a large amount of data for the identification of a person.

Smart Ticketing Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Expansion of the global smart ticketing solutions market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for profitability improvement in multiple sectors. The smart ticketing solutions market, at the moment, is experiencing noteworthy developments, driven by the various developers of smart ticketing solutions catering to different industries. Attributing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce services and cashless payments, online payments have witnessed exponential growth globally. Along with the increase in online payments, the security risks associated with them have also significantly increased. These are the primary factors driving the smart ticketing solutions market.

Challenges

Challenges in the smart ticketing solutions market have been increasing with the boom in smart city projects across several countries. Smart ticketing solutions offer several features, including fast and contactless payments. With the increasing availability of technologically-advanced smart ticketing solutions, identity & security challenges have been increasing for governments, enterprises, financial institutions and healthcare markets. The primary issue associated with embedded chips is the fact that data and passwords are stored in them, which helps remove their security lock. In this manner, any person can steal the data of a cardholder, which is a significant concern for companies that manufacture smart ticketing solutions cards.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1830

Global Smart Ticketing Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global smart ticketing solutions market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-use and region.

Segmentation of the smart ticketing solutions market on the basis of type:

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Hybrid Cards

Dual- interface Cards

Segmentation of the smart ticketing solutions market on the basis of end-use:

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunication

Financial Services, Retail, and Loyalty

Entertainment

Others

Global Smart Ticketing Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants in the global smart ticketing solutions market include Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Gemalto NV, Rambus, Confidex Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, CPI Card Group, Infineon Technologies AG, HID Global Corporation and Giesecke & Devrient GmbH.

Global Smart Ticketing Solutions Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest share in the smart ticketing solutions market, owing to the presence of well-established smart ticketing solutions vendors. Europe and Japan are also expected to gain substantial shares in the smart ticketing solutions market due to the introduction of new technologies and applications. The APAC region is expected to be the fast-growing smart ticketing solutions market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies in emerging economies such as India and China.

The smart ticketing solutions markets in Latin America and MEA are expected to witness high growth rates in the coming years, due to the increasing number of smart city projects in these regions.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1830

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates