Dunnage Racks Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Dunnage racks are platforms manufactured for the purpose of organized storage. They simplify the transportation process and storage issues. Dunnage racks store a variety of products and keep them elevated off the floor to ensure their safety and security.

They are used for industrial purposes to store bulk products in an arranged form and move from one area to another. Dunnage racks are available in different weight capacities, heights, lengths and materials depending on the applications.

These rack systems allow products of different shapes and sizes to be distributed along the platform for proper arrangement. Slotted dunnage racks have spacing between slats to improve air circulation and are used to store perishable items.

Global Dunnage Racks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,

Metal Aluminum Stainless steel

Polymer

On the basis of product type, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,

Mobile

Stationary

On the basis of capacity (lb.), the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,

<800

1000-2100

2200-4000

>4000

On the basis of end use, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Dunnage Racks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global dunnage racks market identified across the value chain include,

Channel manufacturing, Inc.

SPG International, LLC

InterMetro Industries Corporation

Winco, DWL International Trading, LLC

Royal Industries, Inc.

TongLit Logistic Co., Ltd.

Cambro Manufacturing

New age industrial

Global Dunnage Racks Market: Regional Outlook

The North America dunnage racks market is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of machine automation.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness sound growth in the dunnage racks market, which can be attributed to the industrial development and growing retail sector demand in the region.

Latin America is projected to be a prominent region in the dunnage racks market, due to the easy installation of these racks and growing globalization in the region. The Middle East and Africa sector is expected to experience high growth in the dunnage racks market, owing to the increasing demand for warehousing.

A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

