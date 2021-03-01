Hydration Packs Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2018 to 2028

Hydration packs are highly specialized backpacks designed with a built-in water bladder system. Hydration packs are used by hikers, bikers, soldiers and others to carry water with them easily without taking up space and allowing free movement. When moving while road cycling or hiking, generally having a stop or slow down to drink if using a water bottle is preferable but hydration packs are easy to drink.

Global Hydration Packs Market Segmentation

Hydration packs includes the following segments:

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Sports Running Cycling Trekking and Hiking

Military

Others

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the capacity as:

1 to 3 liters

3 to 6 liters

6 to 10 liters

10 liters and above

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Direct Sales

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

Other Sales Channels

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Hydration Packs Market Regional Overview

The global hydration pack market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America hydration packs market holds maximum share of the global hydration packs market followed by Europe.

Global Hydration Packs Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Hydration Packs market are

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Jetflow

Camelbak Products, LLC

Hydrapak, LLC

Wingnut

Deuter Sport GmbH

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Vaude

Dakine

Brookhaven Companies

Other Key Players

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2179

