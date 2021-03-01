Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is the most prevalent cause of hospitalization during the course of pregnancy (mainly first half). Hyperemesis gravidarum is characterized by severe electrolyte imbalance due to nausea, vomiting. Till date, the exact etiology of hyperemesis gravidarum is not known. For mild cases of hyperemesis gravidarum the treatments include use of antacids, rest and some dietary changes. Severe cases often need hospitalization.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market can be segmented on the basis of type of treatment, route of administration and distribution channel.

Based on Type of Treatment, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Anti-histamine (Diclectin)

Prokinetic agent (Metoclopramide, Cisapride)

Vitamin-Mineral Supplement Tablets/ Dietary supplements (Pregvit)

Anti-reflux medications (Ranitidine, Lansoprazole)

Anti-emetic (Ondensetron)

Antacid

Other measures of treatment (Intravenous Fluid)

Based on Route of Administration (RoA), the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Peroral

Intravenous

Based on Distribution Channel, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Pharmacy

Retailers

Wholesaler

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Overview

The dietary supplements and anti-emetic medications are expected to generate significant revenue over the forecast in the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market, followed by prokinetic agents.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment due to the growing awareness regarding use of prescription drugs.

Key Players

The global Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment is highly fragmented with a large number of global players operating. Examples of some of the key players identified in the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market are Duchesnay Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Medichem S.A., Novartis AG, Midatech Pharma US Inc., and Genentech, Inc., among others.

