Pillow Boxes Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2028

Pillow box packaging adds beauty and value to any product to the packed product. Pillow boxes, which are shaped like pillows, are easy to assemble and handle. The pillow boxes are customized as per the requirement of product size and shape. Moreover, pillow boxes are made from cardboard and Kraft which help to protect the packaged product from internal as well as external damage. The pillow boxes are exceptionally suitable for all types of products such as food and jewelry. In addition, local retailers prefer to keep pillow box products on the front shelf due to their unique shape and attraction.

Global Pillow Boxes Market: Dynamics

The robust increase in packaged food products is one of the key driving factors that help to grow the global pillow boxes market over the forecast period. The macroeconomic factors including increasing per capita income, growing economy of developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia will aid in the growth of global pillow box market during the forecast period. Growing demand for customized pillow boxes to pack various sizes and shapes of the product will help to gain high revenue share in the global pillow boxes market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with rapid growth in cosmetics industry along with highly growing pharmaceutical industry will push the demand for pillow boxes for medicine and skin care product packaging over the forecast period. Moreover, the fast-growing e-commerce industry will push the pillow boxes to demand growth due to increasing online demand for pillow boxes across the globe over the forecast period. The increasing trend of gifts is one of the key factors driving the global pillow boxes market during the forecast period. Factors such as high labor wages and stringent government regulation to manufacture plastic pillow boxes may hinder the global pillow boxes market growth over the forecast period. High demand for printed and stylish pillow boxes by end-users is likely to attract a large customer base, which will help to create a remarkable opportunity in the global pillow boxes market during the forecast period.

Global Pillow Boxes Market: Segmentation

Global pillow boxes market is segmented on the basis of material, size, sales channel, application and region.

Based on the material type, global pillow boxes market can be segmented as followings:

Cardboard and Kraft

Plastics

Others

Based on size type, global pillow boxes market can be segmented as:

Small

Medium

Large

Based on sales channel type, global pillow boxes market can be segmented as:

E-commerce

Distributors

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Local Retailers

Based on the application type, global pillow boxes market can be segmented as:

Cosmetics

Food

Weddings and Special occasions

Jewelry

Medicines

Others

E-commerce sales channel is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global pillow boxes market, owing to the rapidly increasing e-commerce users across the globe. On the other hand, preference of cardboard and Kraft material-based pillow boxes will gain high traction for industrial purposes in the global pillow boxes market during the forecast period.

Global Pillow Boxes Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global pillow boxes market can be segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among aforementioned regions, North America is predicted to account for the highest market share in the global pillow boxes market due to the growing preferences of packaged food among consumers as well as the high inclination of people towards stylish and attractive packaging products in the region. The global pillow boxes market is projected to grow at a rapid growth rate in APEJ due to the rising urban population and the significantly growing pharmaceutical industry across the region. In addition, high demand of pillow boxes for Jewelry packaging as well as food packaging will drive the MEA pillow boxes market growth over the forecast period.

Global Pillow Boxes Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players of the global pillow boxes market are Emenac Packaging, U.S. Box Corporation, Refine packaging, Soopak, PakFactory, ASIA KOREA PRINTING INC., Tiny Box Company, Shenzhen Guoshengyuan Packaging Co., Ltd, Caravan paper products, Packqueen and other prominent players. The key market players are focusing to install advanced technology printing and packaging machines as well as targeting e-commerce channels to sell their products and account for high revenue share in the global pillow boxes market.

