Life Science R&D Infrastructure Outsourcing Market 2018 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2025

New developed and innovative technologies have been introduced in the life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing market. Over the past two decades, traditional desktop computing has become more complicated. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing vendors are providing IT infrastructure to consumers for improvements in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries. Companies are investing in the life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing equipment, tools, and technologies that are necessary to update either the new, or for the development of the already existing R&D units for the development of new and significantly improved products & services. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing related to external service providers offers processes, methodologies, tools sets, and capabilities related to the management of printers, laptops, desktop computers, print servers, and application servers. Several companies provide significant components with life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing, such as application delivery, service/helpdesk, system management, and security. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing vendors are focused on delivering their services to the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is in a transformation phase, and is focused on adopting IT infrastructure. Healthcare industry is following the developed technology of life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing equipment.

The pharmaceutical and biotech industry has the highest level of adoption of life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing across several hi-tech sectors. Pharmaceutical companies are adopting life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing for R&D purposes to deliver quality as a service. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing of IT equipment and tools through third-party service providers is transforming the technologies in the healthcare industry.

Global Life Science R&D Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing equipment is adopted by several organizations due to its low maintenance costs, which is the primary factor expected to drive the life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing market. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing vendors also provide advanced security features, which helps organizations install desktops and other IT infrastructure. Similarly, the interest in IT asset management and software distribution technology has increased in the past two decades in the healthcare industry, which is also expected drive the life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing market.

Challenges

In case of life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing equipment, such as desktops or any IT infrastructure, the maintenance costs are low, but the initial cost of installing IT infrastructure in an organization is high. Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing to foreign countries involves hidden costs, such as travel expenses and creating a foundation to manage operations, which is likely to hamper the growth of the Life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing market to a certain extent.

Global Life Science R&D Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Life Science R&D Infrastructure Outsourcing Market on the Basis of Sales Channels:

Distributers

Resellers

OEMs

Global Life Science R&D Infrastructure Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global life science R&D infrastructure outsourcing market are HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Company, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Infosys Limited, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Epic System, and Computer Sciences Corporation.

