Feeding Pillow Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2028

Feeding pillow provides great support to the mother and baby throughout the breast feeding process which is now gaining an amplifying momentum in terms of sales and market share. Many end users are using these type of pillows for bottle feeding. Feeding pillow supports the baby’s head and neck ably, reducing the possibility of injury. The global market for feeding pillows comprises many local and key international manufacturers with a regional and global reach.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Segmentation

The feeding pillow market can be segmented on pillow types, material type, buyer type and sales channel. On the basis of pillow types, the global market can be categorized into C-shaped pillows, U-shaped pillow, V-shaped pillows, two-sided nursing pillows and other pillow types.

On the basis of material type, the feeding pillow market can be segmented into cotton and organic. On the basis of buyer type, the feeding pillow market can be classified into individual and institutional (hospitals, nursing homes and day care centers). On the basis of sales channel, the global market for feeding pillow can be classified into third-party online channel, retail stores, modern trade, franchise stores and specialty stores.

The global feeding pillow market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of key brands in North America and Europe, feeding pillow manufacturers are largely concentrating in Asian countries, mainly in India and China. These feeding pillow manufacturing companies, in the recent years, have changed their internal and external strategy towards increasing customer base, increasing sales of products, mergers & acquisitions and the company’s expansion. Some of the key market participants in the global feeding pillow market are LeachCo; Nursing Pillow, LLC; The Boppy Company, LLC; Prince Lionheart, Inc., Zenoff Products, and other key manufacturers (brands) in the global market for feeding pillow.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

