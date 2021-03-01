Organic Extracts Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2018 to 2028

Organic extracts are the products extracted from fruits, flowers, vegetables, and whole foods. The organic extracts are rich in nutrient contents and including amino acids and vitamins. The organic extracts have a strong consumer base in the healthcare and cosmetics industry. The plant extract contains beneficial phytochemicals supplements for human health and acting as natural antioxidants.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Segmentation

The organic extracts can be classified on the basis of source type as fruit

Global Organic Extracts Market: Regional Outlook

The global organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the segmented regions, North America is projected to show the dominance over the other regional segments. The rising demand and preference for organic products and a healthier lifestyle among the population are the key driving factors for the organic extracts market in the region.

Europe and APEJ are expected to grow significantly due to the growth of food – beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry in the regions.

extracts, flower extracts, vegetable extracts, and other organic extracts. The organic extracts can also be classified on the basis of the form of the product as liquids, creams, and capsules.

The organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of the end-user industry as food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, agriculture and others.

The global organic extracts market can also be classified on the basis of the sales channel as direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel segment can further be classified as pharmacy stores, modern trade channel, retailers, specialty stores and online channel.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Prominent Players

Alkaloids Corp., Indena, Ingredia Nutritional, Lehmann & Voss & Co., Organic Herb Inc., Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., Linnea S.A., , Phytovation Ltd., Prinova Group, Naturex, Berrypharma AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, QUALIPHAR, Kuber Impex Ltd., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., and Plant Extracts International Inc. are the key players of the organic extracts market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

