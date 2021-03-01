Bulk Containers Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 2028

Bulk containers are primarily used for the storage and transportation of bulk goods. These containers are not only sturdy and spacious but also help in reducing shipping costs, owing to their reusability. Bulk containers are capable of retaining their forms without collapsing under adverse conditions. These containers are easy to handle as they allow easy lifting using tools such as forklifts. Bulk containers are available in an extensive range of materials, sizes and lid types and can be used for a variety of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty applications. The usage of bulk containers helps manufacturers increase their productivity as well as profitability.

Bulk Containers Market: Dynamics

Bulk containers have made it possible for the shipping industry to transport products without being heavy on the pockets. Food and pharmaceutical industries have been witnessing high demand for bulk containers as IBCs are made through the blow molding process, which minimizes the need of drilling and hence, reduces chances of contamination. Also, bulk containers are safer, flex crack resistant and help in increasing the self-life of the product. These features increase the preference of bulk containers for shipping and export purposes.

Key manufacturers in the market are majorly focusing on eco-friendly packaging solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. The Smurfit Kappa Group is providing environment-friendly corrugated bulk containers for the safer transportation of liquids in bulk. The company’s bulk containers have both aseptic as well as non-aseptic features. Aseptic bulk containers eliminate the possibilities of contamination due to microbial interaction. Furthermore, corrugated bulk containers are lighter in weight, which reduces the cost associated with the storage and shipment of products.

Bulk Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Food and chemical industries in North America have been witnessing a steep rise in demand. One-third of the agricultural land in the U.S. is used particularly for exports, which drives the need of bulk packaging. Bulk containers offer several advantages such as reusability and cost efficiency and thus, find large scale adoption in all regions of North America. Similarly, the high export rate in European countries is driving the growth of the bulk containers market.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is witnessing slow growth, which can be attributed to the low pace of trading activates across the border. However, this scenario is expected to change in the coming years and the demand for bulk containers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise.

Bulk Containers Market: Segmentation

The global bulk containers market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, capacity type and end use.

On the basis of the material type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:

Plastics Polyethylene (PE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others (Polystyrene (PS), etc.)

Metals

Paper & Paper board

Others

On the basis of the product type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:

Flexi tanks

Rigid Bulk Containers Lined rigid bilk container Unlined rigid bilk container

On the basis of the capacity type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:

Below 200 ml

200-500ml

500-1000ml

1000ml above

On the basis of the end use industry, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:

Food & beverage

Petroleum & lubricant

Chemical Hazardous Non Hazardous

Pharmaceutical

Building & construction

Shipping & logistics

Paints, inks & dyes

Others

Bulk Containers Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the bulk containers market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Greif, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Mondi Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Mauser Group B.V., Braid Logistics (UK) Limited and others.

