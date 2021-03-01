Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market 2018 World Analysis And Forecast Research Report – 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate also known as p-hydroxybenzoic acid ethyl ester sodium salt. It is mainly used as a chemical additive in several applications in industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, among others. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is available in the form of granules, solid, and liquid. In addition, sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is a water-soluble chemical that can be used as an antiseptic in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate can also be used in pharma applications such as herbal medicines, instrument sterilization, parent drug, etc. In addition, sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate also helps prevent food deterioration caused by microorganisms that can be used as food additives in cooking. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is soluble in water, which enables its usage in several liquid & semiliquid food items such as dairy products, confectionery items, fruit juice, jelly, fruit beer, marmalades, etc. All these factors are expected to drive the sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1354

Global Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market – Dynamics

The global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of the increase in consumption of food products such as fruit juice, jelly, etc. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is also expected to witness continuous demand due to the advantage of sodium as an essential mineral. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is used in the food industry for preserving the freshness of food items. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is also used in photographic applications, such as to wash-down fixers from photo films, to prevent designer solutions from oxidizing.

However, one of the important factors likely to restrain the growth of the global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is the presence of stringent laws regarding the usage of sodium in food. Moreover, the sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is hampered due to the ban on sodium used in sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate in several countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, etc., across the globe.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1354

Global Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market – Segmentation

The global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented by application type and end use.

On the basis of application type, the global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented into:

Food Preservation

Pharmaceutical Additive

Flavoring Agent

Others

On the basis of end use, the global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages Juices Jams, Jellies, & Marmalades Soft Drinks Pickles Syrups

Agriculture

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other Industries

Global Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market – Regional Overview

The global Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is divided into seven major regions as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU–4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1354

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market during the forecast period 2018-2028. The North America and Europe sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate markets are expected to trace the Asia Pacific sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market, and are also estimated to register sluggish growth during the forecast period. The Latin America sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is expected to witness growth as compared to the Middle East.

Global Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market are Jiancheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.; LGC Limited; Shengxiao Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Capot Chemical Co., Ltd.; Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.; Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.; and Ai Tuo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates