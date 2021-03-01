Fact.MR Presents Dual-digit 7 Segment LED Displays Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are used in electronic devices as an interaction media between the user and the system. They display decimal numerals and alphabets. Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays use Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) that produce more visual brilliance and greater light intensity. Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays usually have sixteen pins: eight on one side and eight on the other, below the display.

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are also used in multiple applications, which include digital clocks, electronic meters, basic calculators, lift displays, TVs, tablets, computer monitors and laptops screens, among others. Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are widely used for commercial purposes, and their most significant benefits are enhanced efficiency and low energy consumption.

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers of the dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market is the penetration of LED displays in various fields across the world, which is boosting the demand for dual-digit 7 segment LED displays for efficient lighting. Increase in the demand for dual-digit 7 segment LED displays has been witnessed over the past decade owing to the rising demand for efficient display. Another driver of the dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market is the easy availability of these displays due to the presence of several local players in each region. Moreover, the energy-efficiency of LEDs is another factor driving the global dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market.

At present, several automotive companies provide dual-digit 7 segment LED displays in vehicles to enable efficient gauging of speed and other parameters. Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are mostly used in bikes, cars, trucks and many other vehicles.

However, electronic devices and other display-related methods are still not being used in certain developing regions of the world. This is hampering the dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market in these areas due to the low consumption of electronic items. In addition, most dual-digit 7 segment LED displays are limited to displaying 16 hexadecimal characters, which also acts as a restraint in 7 segment LED display market.

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays Market: Segmentation

The dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented on the basis of supply type and application.

By supply type, the dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into:

Less than 10 mA

10 mA- 30 mA

30 mA or more

By application, the dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into:

Digital calculators

Electronic meters

Odometers

Digital clocks

Others

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Greater China and India are the largest dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market, and MEA is seen to be an emerging dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market due to the increasing penetration of LED displays in the automotive, transportation and semiconductor industries. The production and usage of dual-digit 7 segment LED displays in Greater China is the highest, and urbanisation of infrastructure in the region is expected to propel the demand for lighting products. The dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market in the MEA region has been witnessing traction owing to growth in the markets in Qatar and UAE. In terms of value, the North America region is seen to be leading with a significant market share followed by China and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Dual-digit 7 segment LED displays Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global dual-digit 7 segment LED displays market include, Kingbright; Broadcom Inc.; Forge Europa; Lumex Inc.; VCC (Visual Communications Company); MULTICOMP; Seagate Corporation and Oasistek, among others.

