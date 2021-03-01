COVID-19 Pandemic Plays an Adversary to Growth of Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market till Outbreak Subsides: Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Tumor lysis syndrome is the combination of electrolyte and metabolic abnormalities that occur in patients suffering with cancer mostly after the treatment of cytotoxic. Tumor lysis syndrome is the most common disease in emergency, which occurs in patients with hematologic cancer. Tumor lysis syndrome occurs in individuals when the tumor cells release their content into the blood, either due to response to therapy or spontaneously. The cancer cells break down quickly that the kidney cannot remove the substance from the blood which lead to tumor lysis syndrome. Tumor lysis syndrome is a group of problem in the level of blood which include high levels of potassium (hyperkalemia), uric acid (hyperuricemia), low levels of calcium (hypocalcemia) and phosphate (hyperphosphatemia). Tumor lysis syndrome develops when certain cancers are treated with chemotherapy. They cause high white blood cell count, which have high tumor burden or have rapid dividing cell which respond to treatment. Tumor lysis syndrome is diagnosed with complete blood count, urinalysis and blood chemistry and uric acid levels in the blood. Tumor Lysis syndrome is causes in acute leukemia, solid tumors such as stage IV neuroblastoma and hepatoblastoma, aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloproliferative disorders and cancers that cause poor kidney function.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased research and development for treating tumor lysis syndrome and improved healthcare infrastructure in various under developed and developing economies is expected drive the growth of the market for tumor lysis syndrome treatment. Favorable reimbursement policies and support from government and non-government organizations for the treatment of cancer and cancer-related disorders are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the market for tumor lysis syndrome treatment.

However, high cost and lack of awareness regarding the treatment are factors expected to restrain the growth of the tumor lysis syndrome treatment market.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Allopurinol

Febuxostat

Rasburicase

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug Store

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of hematological malignancies and increased regulatory approval for the treatment for cancer spur the market of tumor lysis syndrome treatment. Increased research and development activities, Acquisition and collaboration from the major key players anticipated to grow the market of tumor lysis syndrome treatment in the forecast period.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading regional market for tumor lysis syndrome treatment owing to increased research and development activities and funding from the government towards the development of new drugs and therapies. Europe is expected to account second large share in the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market due improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of blood cancer. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness fast growth than other regions due to large patient pool of blood cancer, support from government, and growing medical tourism. Japan is expected to account moderate growth in the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market owing to increasing geriatric population and investment in healthcare facilities. Latin America & Middle East & Africa are expected to account for sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to high cost of treatment and lack of skilled physicians.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

The global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tumor lysis syndrome treatment market are Harman Finochem Ltd, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., AstraZeneca, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

