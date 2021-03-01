Assessing the COVID-19 Impact: Sales of Automotive Lift Heavily Impacted by Disruptions in Material Procurement and Product Distribution – Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global automotive lifts market will experience a 1.4X growth to surpass a market valuation of US$ 9 Bn by the end of assessment period of 2019 -2026 – says Fact.MR in its newest published report. Automotive lifts have served a key purpose in vehicle service and maintenance, with maximum repair work being done under the car. Automotive lifts provide greater utility by saving on operational time within the confined spaces of manufacturing plants. In order to avoid congestion and eliminate potential injuries across garages, OEM plants and tire stations are rapidly adopting automotive lifts. The commercial scope of automotive lift is pegged to become wider in the coming years. A number of independent garages are being set up across the world which will directly influence the adoption of automotive lift. In addition, high initial investments of OEMs towards setting up manufacturing units is urging them to buy expensive and advanced automotive lifts that offer long-term service life.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Lift Market

Scissor lifts are currently leading in the market with around 30% revenue share in automotive lift market, while mobile column lifts are witnessing growth of 1.3X which is more than the global average

One in every four lifts sold in 2019 have the lifting capability of 12000-15000 lbs, while automotive lifts with lifting capacity of 4000-9000 lbs are creating a value opportunity of approximately US$ 700 million during the forecast period.

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing more than 70% of value in global automotive lift market in 2019, owing to heightened adoption in developed economies

By the end of assessment period, garage applications will cater to more than 1/3 rd of total automotive lift installations, owing to the rapidly growing automotive fleets that hit the road and increasing vehicle runs per year.

Innovation & Product Development to Expand Profit Pools of Key Players

Leading automotive lift manufacturers are continuously involved in new product developments or advancements in their existing product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For Instance-

In Aug 2019, Bendpak, one of the market leaders in automotive lift market introduced a two-post lift in the XPR series. The XPR-12CL-LTA, is a long arm lift to better support vehicle’s center of balance with a capacity of 12,000-lb and three-stage long-reach.

In Dec 2018, Rotary lift added remote-controlled heavy-duty lifts to its lineup with the new MOD35 Flex powered by RedFire, the industry’s only remote-controlled inground vehicle lift. The new model adds to the convenience of wireless remote-control technology to the modular inground lift.

More Valuable Insights on the Automotive Lift Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive lift market, presenting historical demand data (2012-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2026. The study divulges essential insights on the automotive lift market on the basis of product, lifting capacity and end user across six major regions.

