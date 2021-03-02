Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt received the Loved by Guests Award 2020

Cairo, Egypt, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Baron Hotels and Resorts are proud to announce that Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh, Baron Palms Sharm el Sheikh and Baron Resort Sharm el Sheikh received the Loved by Guests Award 2020 by hotels.com. This award is done annually based on the guests’ reviews on hotels.com. We would like to thank all our guests who expressed their love through their genuine rating and their positive reviews for our hotels and assure that our hotels will always exceed your expectations with our exceptional hospitality and service.

#BaronHotelsAndResortsEgypt #BaronPalaceSahlHasheesh #BaronPalmsSharmElSheikh #BaronResortSharmElSheikh #Beyond #LovedByGuestsAward

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels