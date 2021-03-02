Grimsley Autos Offers Quick Cash for Unwanted Automobiles in the DFW Area

Dallas, Texas, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Grimsley Autos is an auto company based in Dallas, Texas. They have been helping their clients get rid of their old cars without any hassle. The company uses these old cars to recycle and is currently accepting all old cars no matter how damaged they might be. Customers can simply bring their old cars to them and receive instant cash in return, depending on the condition of their car.

Talking about their services, a representative of the company said, “There are so many abandoned cars in the country and we often see them rotting in different places. These junk cars can have a serious impact on the environment if not recycled properly. They threaten local wildlife and the environment where they are left it. At Grimsley Autos, we are committed to playing our part in saving the environment and promoting sustainable measures.”

Grimsley Autos requests the people in Texas to provide them with some necessary details of their car such as the car type, model, year, and expected price. Once people have filled out the form, the company contacts them within 24 to 48 hours, and makes an offer. If they agree to the deal, then they can simply bring their vehicle and junk it for instant cash.

When asked about their selling process, a representative at Grimsley Autos said, “We have a simple and easy process. You just have to fill a form and let us know that you are interested in dumping your old car. Our inspection team carefully assesses the car’s condition and then makes a reasonable offer. If you like, you can keep the individual parts of your car if you can reuse them for other purposes.”

The company never hesitates from buying any old car. Even if a car has been into a major accident and seems worthless, Grimsley Autos still buys it for a suitable price. If the clients are not sure whether they should get their car repaired or sold, their inspection team is there to provide them with the best guidance and advice.

About The Company

Grimsley Autos is a family-owned and operated auto business based in Dallas, Texas. The company caters to the purchase of used and junk cars, as well as car repairs. They offer cash on pick-up and deal with vehicles ranging from sedans to pick-up trucks.

Contact Information

Number: (469) 240-1950)

Email: info@grimsleyautos.com

Website: https://grimsleyautos.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrimsleyAutos/

Address: 114 TX 24 Cooper, TX 75234